TODAY, 3/18/20…
High pressure will move across New England today. Therefore, it is shaping up to be a very pleasant day. Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness, and temperatures on the last full day of the winter season will be a little above normal. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s. The normal, or average, high for March 18th is 48 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
High pressure will drift northward into the Canadian Maritimes tonight, and this will allow a warm front to move up the coast. Therefore, the sky will become cloudy and rain will develop after midnight. Over Northern Connecticut, there will likely be a wintry mix at the start. Lows will range from 30-35.
THURSDAY…
Rain will fall across most of the state tomorrow morning. The wintry mix over Northern Connecticut will change to rain as well. Rain will taper off to drizzle during the afternoon, but the sky will remain overcast. There will likely be areas of fog too. The warm front will stall to the south of New England, and that means we will remain in a cool east to northeasterly flow. Temperatures will only reach the 40s.
The warm front will move northward tomorrow night. The result will be occasional rain, drizzle, and areas of fog. Lows will be near 40, but temperatures will tend to rise toward dawn. By the way, spring will officially arrive tomorrow night with the vernal equinox occurring at 11:50 pm!
FRIDAY…
A storm will track to the north of New England on Friday, and a strong southwesterly flow of unseasonably mild air will be in place over Connecticut. Over interior portions of the state, temperatures should reach or exceed 70 degrees! Shoreline communities will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and 60s. The southwesterly wind could gust to over 30 mph. A few showers may linger into Friday morning, then we’ll see another chance for showers in the late afternoon and evening. Thunder is possible in some towns as well.
A cold front will sweep through the state Friday night. Showers are possible in the evening, then the sky will become clear overnight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and lower 40s by dawn.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…
It won’t feel much like spring this weekend! A gusty north to northwesterly wind will usher much cooler air into the state on Saturday. Highs will only be in the 40s, and the air will turn evening colder late Saturday and especially Saturday night. The mercury will dip into the 20s by late Saturday night under a clear, starlit sky!
A huge high pressure system will build into the Northeast on Sunday. It will bring plenty of chilly air with it. Despite abundant sunshine, temperatures will only reach the low and middle 40s Sunday afternoon. In fact, temperatures may not rise out of the 30s in the Litchfield Hills.
Sunday night will be quite cold. It will start out clear, but we may see an increase in cloud cover after midnight. It will be a cold night with lows in the 20s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
There is a high degree of uncertainty when it comes to the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. This is where the guidance models diverge. The GFS is forecasting snow and a wintry mix on Monday, followed by improving conditions on Tuesday with the storm moving away from New England. Meanwhile, the European Model is forecasting rain and a wintry mix late Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday morning. Precipitation then becomes all rain during the day Tuesday. We'll keep you updated with new information as it comes into the Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast Center.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.