With an Early Warning Weather Alert in effect tomorrow, and Hurricane Dorian churning in the Atlantic Ocean with sustained wind up to 185 MPH, with gusts over 200 MPH, the weather is very active, indeed!
HURRICANE DORIAN
Hurricane Dorian is now a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and the center is still located east of the Bahamas. Dorian will continue to maintain strength. Dorian has become an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane with 185 MPH sustained wind and gusts over 200 MPH. It has been passing over the northwestern Bahamas and has done extensive damage.
If the current projections are correct, Dorian will brush or make landfall along the Floridian coast as the storm slows down to almost a virtual stop. It will continue to pound parts of the Bahamas with Hurricane-force wind for up to 36 hours. Then, as it starts to catch some of the wind flow of the westerlies, it will move up the coast.
The latest model data from the mid and long range data suggest that the storm will make a close pass to the southeast of New England. Southeastern New England will be most prone to seeing the biggest impact. The Cape and the Islands may have tropical storm or – possibly a brief spat of near-hurricane force wind – with heavy rains.
CLOUDY TONIGHT
Tonight will be quiet here at home. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will come as clouds spraying off our next weather-maker stream across the sky. Lows will be close to 60.
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT MONDAY
We have declared an Early Warning Weather Day for tomorrow due to the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Before the storms develop, hazy sun and clouds will prevail during the morning. Warming will occur, so that highs will reach to between 75 and 80 degrees. This warming will bring adequate instability for thunderstorm development during the afternoon and evening. An approaching wave, associated with a surface warm front, will help provide forcing that will initiate updrafts.
Thus, we have launched an Early Warning Weather Alert for thunderstorms that will impact our weather Monday afternoon and evening. There storms will start as early as 2 or 3 PM, but will be most prevalent around the dinner hour and into the early evening Monday.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY
A developing southwesterly flow will usher warm, humid air into southern New England on Tuesday. Temperatures will likely rise into the 80s. The threat of showers appears to be low and we can expect a partly sunny sky.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the 80s. An approaching cold front will bring the risk of a shower or thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon.
THURSDAY
Thursday is shaping up to be a beautiful day! High pressure will build into the region with fresh, dry air. The sky will be mostly sunny, and we are forecasting highs in the low and middle 70s. The mercury will then dip into the 40s and lower 50s Thursday night.
A DANCE WITH DORIAN FRIDAY
Connecticut may also get some effects, with strong wind and a period of rain Friday. If the model output seen today were true, I could foresee gusts 45-50 MPH with squally rains starting Friday morning, lasting to the late afternoon or evening.
NEXT WEEKEND
Generally better weather will come this weekend. After a partly cloudy morning, a weak disturbance may pass through the afternoon sky, bringing an isolated shower or thundershower Saturday. An isolated shower may again occur Sunday, but most of the day will be pleasant and dry.
