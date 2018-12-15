An “Early Warning Weather Alert” will be in effect late tomorrow and Monday morning due to a minor accumulation of ice and snow in some parts of the state.
THE WEEKEND
Tonight
We are expecting to have a quiet night. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy as the air cools. Temperatures will drop into the 30s in many parts of Connecticut. Should the sky clear for a few hours, some towns may have lows in the upper 20s.
Tomorrow
Mix and rain during the morning. A storm system will approach the state Sunday morning. Precipitation will start in southern-most Connecticut by 6 or 7 AM and will have enveloped the entire state by 9 or so. As the precipitation nears the state, the air will be in the 30s. These temperatures will be marginal: not so cold that wintry precipitation is guaranteed, but cold enough that it is possible. Some of the models seem to depict that there will be just enough dry air that precipitation, as it intensifies, will cool the column just enough to make snow and/or sleet. Pockets of slush will be possible as the precipitation starts, especially in northern Connecticut during the mid-morning.
Plain rain during the afternoon. Above-freezing air will quickly overtake any areas of frozen precipitation during the mid and late morning, assuring that showers that pass in the afternoon will be plain rain. Wind from the northeast will pipe up, sometimes over 30 MPH. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees.
Early Warning Weather Alert: Icy conditions will be possible Sunday night and Monday morning. Patchy black ice, light snow and rain showers, and wind will come as the storm is moving to the east and colder air rushes into the region on a strong northwesterly wind. With the below-freezing temperatures returning wile roads are wet, there may be icy travel in some parts of the state Sunday night and during the Monday morning commute. For these reasons, an “Early Warning Weather Alert” is in effect during this time frame.
Accumulations. The storm will not produce a huge amount of liquid. Anywhere from 0.2” to 0.5” will fall. Some of this liquid could be in the form of snow and ice that would accumulate a coating to an inch or two in the hill towns.
NEXT WEEK
Rain and snow showers Monday
Monday should be partly to mostly cloudy and there will be a pretty good chance for a snow or rain shower in the afternoon as the jet stream carves out a trough over the Northeast. Highs will be in the lower 40s and a northwesterly breeze will get a little stronger during the afternoon and evening hours.
Cold Tuesday & Wednesday
Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs only in the 30s. The northwest wind could gust to 40 mph and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly with lows in the teens and highs 40-45. There will be a brisk westerly breeze, but it won’t be as windy as Tuesday.
Clouds return Thursday and stormy toward next weekend,
A storm will move into the Great Lakes Region on Thursday. In advance for the storm milder air will stream northward into southern New England. Temperatures will rise into the 40s to near 50 degrees. The sky will become mostly cloudy and a couple of rain showers will develop, but most of the day should be dry.
We’ll have a better chance for precipitation on Friday with a potential coastal storm. At this point, the guidance models are not in agreement with the storm track but, unlike previous model runs, are suggesting heavy rain Friday. There may be snow showers once the low pressure cell and its sunshine love east. Since that storm is still a week away, many things could change. We’ll be sure to keep you updated!
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
