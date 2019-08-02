IT'S FINALLY FRIDAY…
With high pressure in place, it's going to be another gorgeous day! Sunshine will mix with some puffy clouds during the afternoon hour and temperatures will be seasonably warm with highs in the 80s. Furthermore, the humidity will remain low. If you're planning time at area beaches, the weather will certainly cooperate! A light northerly breeze will become onshore during the afternoon.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUGUST...
Saturday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. High pressure will move offshore, and a southerly flow will pump higher humidity into the state. A cold front will approach New England as the day progresses and that will generate isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. However, it looks like they’ll be hit or miss, which means many towns will be stay dry.
The front will stall near the coast of Southern New England on Sunday and slightly drier air should move into Connecticut. That means the risk of a shower will be very low over the 2nd half of the weekend. The sky will be partly sunny and we expect temperatures to peak in the mid-80s.
NEXT WEEK…
An area of high pressure will move into the region on Monday. That means we can look forward to some very pleasant weather. The sky will be mostly sunny, temperatures should peak between 80 and 85 with low humidity.
An area of low pressure will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Tuesday. Given this, we should remain dry. For now, we can expect a partly sunny sky and highs in the 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer and muggier. Highs will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees. With the arrival of a cold front, we will run the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest
A RECORD BREAKING JULY…
July 2019 went into the record books as the hottest month on record for the Hartford Area. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July! The average temperature was 78.2 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The previous record was 77.9 degrees in July 2013.
July also set a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month. The grand total was 19 days! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016.
Both records are quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Hartford Area!
AUGUST AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
The average, or normal, high for August 1st is 85 degrees for the Hartford Area, and the average low is 63 degrees. By August 31st, the average high drops to 80 degrees, and the average low falls to 58 degrees. Average rainfall for the month is 3.93”. The hottest temperature on record for the month of August is 102 degrees, which occurred on August 9th in 2001. The coolest temperature on record is 36 degrees, which occurred on August 31st in 1965. August 1955 was the wettest month on record with 21.87” of rain. That’s when we experienced devastating flooding in the state due to a tropical one-two punch from Connie and Diane.
We lose quite a bit of daylight during the month of August. Sunrise on August 1st is at 5:44am and sunset is at 8:09pm. That is 14 hours and 25 minutes of possible sunshine. On August 31st, sunrise is at 6:15am and sunset is at 7:26pm. That is 13 hours and 11 minutes of possible sunshine, which represents a loss of 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight!
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-31 (93, 94, 96,90). We’ve now had a grand total of 22 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
