AFTERNOON UPDATE...
After some early morning fog and isolated showers... clouds have cleared and this afternoon will feature a lot of sunshine. Temps hit or exceed 60 inland, and peak in the 50s along the shoreline (thanks to an onshore breeze).
Tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the 40s (but still a little above average). It will be dry during the day, then precip begins during the evening hours. While it will be primarily rain for much of the state, pockets of sleet and freezing rain will be possible across northern CT, especially in the higher elevations. Rain continues into Thursday morning before ending. Then, then afternoon will be overcast with highs near 40. Thursday night into early Friday, another round of rain looks likely. We'll end the week briefly milder with highs in the 50s before a cold front moves through the region.
In the wake of that cold front, we’re colder but storm free this weekend - highs in the 30s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------
WHAT A DAY IT WAS YESTERDAY…
Our climb out of the deep freeze began Sunday when temperatures reached the mid and upper 40s! Yesterday, we had temperatures we normally expect in the middle of April! Highs during the afternoon were in the 50s and lower 60s! Danbury was the warm spot in the state with a high of 62 degrees. The high in Hartford, Waterbury, and Willimantic was 59 degrees. Officially, at Bradley International Airport, the high was 57 degrees. The record high for February 4th for the Greater Hartford Area is 64 degrees, set in 1991. The high in Bridgeport was 52 degrees, which is well below the record of 59 degrees, also set on this date in 1991.
THIS MORNING…
Temperatures have dropped off this morning under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A southerly breeze off the Long Island Sound helped to knock temperatures down. The water temperature in Long Island Sound is in the middle 30s. Areas of fog have formed this morning as well. Over the course of the next couple of hours, there will be a couple of light rain showers in the state, but they’ll be hit or miss.
TUESDAY…
Today will be unseasonably mild, likely milder than yesterday! A cold front will pass through the state this afternoon, but temperatures are expected to rise into the low and middle 60s before the front arrives. Plus, cold air will lag behind the front. A southwesterly breeze in advance of the front will keep shoreline communities cooler.
The record high for February 5th for the Greater Hartford Area is 67 degrees, set in 1991. The record high for Bridgeport is 60 degrees, also set in 1991. Record or near record warmth can’t be ruled out, especially if we see enough sunshine. Morning clouds and isolated showers are expected to give way to a partly to mostly sunny sky by this afternoon. Perhaps the best chance for a record will be in Bridgeport should a land breeze (northwesterly wind) develop during the afternoon.
The air will eventually turn colder tonight on the heels of the departing cold front. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and lower 30s under a mainly clear sky.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…
Wednesday will be noticeably cooler, but still not too bad for early February. Highs will be in the low and middle 40s. The sky will be mostly sunny in the morning, then clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon in advance of the next storm system. Rain and sleet will be knocking on our doorstep by tomorrow evening.
Rain will become steady across the state tomorrow night. There will be some sleet and pockets of freezing rain in Northern Connecticut. While there could be some slick travel, we do not expect a major icing event. Lows Wednesday night will be near or below freezing in northern portions of the state, and in the middle 30s in the southern half of the state.
Rain and fog will linger into Thursday morning, but it should end around midday. The sky will remain cloudy Thursday afternoon, but there should be very little precipitation other than a few pockets of drizzle. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the middle 40s near the I-95 corridor.
Showers, drizzle, and areas of fog will redevelop Thursday night. Lows will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees, but temperatures are expected to rise before dawn.
FRIDAY…
A cold front will pass through Connecticut during the late morning and early afternoon. It’ll be accompanied by a round of rain showers. A southwesterly wind in advance of the front will send temperatures rising through the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees. The air will then turn much colder late Friday and Friday night. A northwesterly wind could gust to 30-40 mph. The mercury will dip into the upper teens and 20s by dawn Saturday. The wind chill will drop into the single digits, perhaps close to zero at times.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be mostly sunny, but windy and cold. Highs will range from the middle 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 30s at the coast. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be near 30 degrees. The northwest wind will gust to 30-40 mph Saturday and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens throughout the day.
Saturday night will be clear and quite cold. Overnight lows will greatly depend on the wind. High pressure will move closer to New England by dawn Sunday. Should the wind become very light in the pre-dawn hours, temperatures around sunrise will range from 5-15.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. High pressure will drift across New England. That means the sky will be sunny and the wind will be light. Temperatures should rise well into the 30s Sunday afternoon.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A low pressure system will slip by to the south of New England Monday morning. Light snow is possible Monday morning and it could have an impact on the commute. Temperatures will start out in the 20s. We should see some clearing by Monday afternoon as temperatures rise through the 30s to near 40 degrees.
JANUARY 2019…
We had record cold in Connecticut on Thursday, the last day of January. The low of -7 in Windsor Locks was not a record. The record for January 31st remains -12, set in 1948. However, Bridgeport ‘s low of 3 degrees set a new record. The previous record was 5 degrees, set in 1965. We also set new records for the coldest “high” temperature for January 31st. The high in Windsor Locks was 12 degrees, which beat the previous record of 15 degrees, set in 1951. The high in Bridgeport was 18 degrees, which beat the previous record of 24 degrees, set in 2015.
January 2019 went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month. The average temperature was 25.9 degrees at Bradley International, which is 0.2 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation in January was well above normal. The grand total in Windsor Locks was 5.78”, which is 2.55” above normal. This total includes rain, plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice. Total snowfall was 12.4”, which is only 0.1” above normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
