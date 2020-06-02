TODAY...
We started the morning out on another chilly note. Temps bottomed out in the upper 30's and low 40's. We'll see some sunshine early ... but overall, clouds increase as the day progresses with a warm front heading toward Connecticut. While most of the day will be dry, a late day isolated shower can't be ruled out. Highs will be in the low 70s, so a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but still a tad below normal. (Normal high: 76)
TOMORROW AND THURSDAY...
Wednesday, as a cold front approaches and then moves through the region, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible - especially during the afternoon/evening hours. Also, temperatures will be warmer: mid-70s at the coast, near 80 inland.
Thursday is looking like a stellar day. We'll see temps top out above 80 inland and in the upper 70s along the coastline. Furthermore, the sky should feature ample sunshine and the humidity will be lower.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND...
We'll end the week on a warm note, with temperatures inland exceeding 80 and in the upper 70s at the shoreline (humidity will increase a bit, too). A storm system will be in the vicinity, so given this we can't rule out an isolated shower Friday. This also goes for Saturday. Neither day should be a washout. Behind a cold front, Sunday appears to bring sunshine, lower humidity and highs in the mid-70s.
NEXT WEEK...
As of now, Monday should be a dry, bright day with seasonable temperatures.
*Yesterday also marked the official beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Keep in mind, we've already had 2 named storms... and as of this afternoon, we now have newly classified Tropical Depression #3 spinning over the Bay of Campeche. If this area of low pressure were to intensify, reaching tropical storm status, it would take on the name Cristobal.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon, Melissa Cole
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
