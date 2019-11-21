EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Forecast is on track…
The rest of today will be bright, and milder with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Tomorrow will be even warmer (55-60) but with some cloud cover and a chance for an afternoon shower with the passage of a cold front. With it, there will be a gusty wind.
For the weekend:
Saturday – dry during they daylight hours, also cooler and breezy. Chances for rain go up at night, with a coastal storm passing offshore. Rain will be around for much of Sunday before wrapping up by the evening hours. There could be a little snow/icy mix in the hill towns, at a point, but this continues to look like a primarily rain event for much of CT.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------
TODAY, 11/21/19…
A ridge of high pressure will crest over New England today, and that means we’ll enjoy a very pleasant day. In fact, today will be the nicest day of the week with plenty of sunshine! Plus, the wind will become light, and the air will be seasonably cool with afternoon highs in the 40s to around 50 degrees.
Tonight will start out clear, then we’ll likely see an increase in cloud cover. A shower is possible after midnight, but temperatures will stay above freezing. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.
BRIEFLY MILDER FRIDAY…
A cold front will sweep through the state tomorrow, during the late morning and early afternoon. In advance of the front there will be a southwesterly flow of mild air. Temperatures will rise into the 50s briefly, then the air will turn colder later in the day. Temperatures will be in the 30s and lower 40s by early evening. The front won’t have much moisture to work with, which means rainfall will be limited. However, a passing shower is possible. The passage of the front will be accompanied by a gusty west to northwest wind. In fact, gusts to 40 mph or higher are possible during the afternoon and evening.
Tomorrow night will be blustery and colder with lows in the 20s and lower 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will start out nice. Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze in the morning, but the wind will subside during the afternoon as a ridge of high pressure moves into New England.
A storm will bring rain to the state late Saturday night and most of the day Sunday. The storm will track close to the coast of Southern New England, which is not good news for snow lovers. It's a warm track, and that's why we’re forecasting a rain event. Sunday is going to be a breezy, raw day with highs only in the low and middle 40s. Wet snow may mix in over the hills toward the tail end of the storm, during the afternoon and early evening. This is when the atmosphere aloft may become just cold enough to support a little snow.
The storm will move away to the east of New England Sunday night and weather conditions will improve. The clouds will clear away, and a gusty northwest wind will gradually subside. Temperatures will dip into the 20s to near 30 by Monday morning.
THANKSGIVING WEEK…
Monday is shaping up to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 40s. A large area of high pressure will set up shop across the Eastern United States on Tuesday. Therefore, it will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Wednesday, the busy travel day before Thanksgiving, will be mostly cloudy, windy and mild with highs in the 50s. A strong cold front will sweep across the state during the afternoon with a round of showers. The air will turn colder late Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Thanksgiving Day will be dry, but windy and quite chilly. Highs will be in the 40s at best.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.