THE LAST WEEKEND OF JULY
Near-record heat today
Today will be sunny and hotter and record high temperatures will be in jeopardy. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for July 26th is 95 degrees, set in 1989. The record high for Bridgeport is 93 degrees, set in 2005. The heat will be intense; the high temperature may come close to the record, especially for the Greater Hartford Area. At least the humidity will remain less-than-oppressive, with dew points mostly in the 60s and the suns will be prominent, without the worry for rain or lightning.
NEXT WEEK
Excessive Heat Monday
The heatwave will become official Monday, with highs inland above 90 degrees. Given higher humidity and highs in the mid-90s, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Hartford County and we have issued an Early Warning Alert, in kind.
Once again, record heat is possible. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for July 27th is 96 degrees, set in 1964. The record high for Bridgeport is 91 degrees, set in 2005. The humidity will be higher as well, and a Heat Advisory may be necessary for much of the state, due to heat indices that may go to 100 degrees or higher. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will remain low, due to the lack of substantial “lifting” in the atmosphere; a frontal boundary across Upstate New York will keep the threat for thunderstorms focused there.
Heatwave continues Tuesday
Tuesday should be the fourth day of the heatwave. It will be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. A cold front will pass through the state, and that means there will be a better chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm.
Not as hot Wednesday & beyond
The cold front will bring some relief from the heat and high humidity by midweek. Wednesday is shaping up to be pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday and Friday should be seasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s both days. For now, we are keeping showers and thunderstorms out of the forecast. The sky should be partly sunny, and the humidity will be tolerable.
Showers Saturday
A few showers and thunderstorms will b possible by Saturday afternoon. A storm system over the Ohio Valley will venture east and spread instability into the atmosphere over Connecticut. The net result will be scattered thunderstorms during the middle and late afternoon after a morning ad earlier afternoon of partly sunny, warm, and humid weather.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
