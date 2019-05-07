AFTERNOON UPDATE...
While much of the afternoon with be quite pleasant and dry, with highs 70+ inland and in the mid-60s along the shoreline --- a cold front will produce rain with embedded thunderstorms this evening. The line will move into NW CT first, then head southeastward thereafter. No severe weather is expected at this time.
The rest of our forecast is on track: Tomorrow should be a dry day, but a bit cooler. Thursday, only expect highs in the 50s, and another round of rain moves in late in the day, leading to a soggy Friday. Then for the weekend… Saturday still looks to be dry, with some rain possible later in the day Sunday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------------------
SHOWERS TODAY…
Showers will return this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the state from the north. After morning sunshine, we can expect clouds and showers during the mid to late afternoon, roughly after 4 pm. There will be enough instability for a few thunderstorms, as well. Some showers and storms could produce a brief period of heavy rain. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will reach 70-75 away from the coast. Showers will end by midnight tonight as the mercury dips to 45-50 by dawn.
WEDNESDAY…
Wednesday’s forecast is still tricky, because it depends on the southward progression of the front. For now, it looks like the front will stay far enough to our south to give us a mainly dry day. However, a couple of showers can’t be ruled out during the morning, especially in Southern Connecticut. High pressure will build southward across New England tomorrow afternoon, and that means the clouds will clear away from north to south across the state. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy to clear, and the mercury will dip solidly into the 40s by Thursday morning.
RAIN RETURNS THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A storm system will move into the Great Lakes Region on Thursday and a warm front will begin to move up the East Coast. Therefore, we can expect an increase in cloud cover. Plus, spotty light rain will likely develop during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60 degrees.
The steadiest rain will arrive Thursday night and Friday. Friday could potentially be a washout with periods of rain that could be heavy at times. The warm front will continue to advance northward and it could reach coastal sections of Southern New England later in the day. A couple of thunderstorms may mix in and we could see areas of fog develop. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.
The storm will depart Friday night, and the rain will come to an end. Lows will be near 50 degrees.
THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
Most of the weekend will be very nice, although we may have to deal with showers by late Sunday. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and mild with temperatures reaching 70 degrees, if not higher! There will be a nice northwesterly breeze as well.
Saturday night will be clear and cool with lows mostly in the 40s.
Sunday will start out partly to mostly sunny, then clouds will take over during the afternoon and rain is expected to develop by evening. Before the clouds arrive, temperatures should rise well into the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday looks a bit tricky when it comes to the forecast. There is a chance showers will linger into Monday morning followed by partial clearing. Breezy conditions are expected during the afternoon with highs in the 60s. There is also a chance a coastal storm will bring an all-day rain with highs in the 50s. At this point, it is the European Model that is painting the much wetter scenario. We’ll keep you updated!
APRIL 2019 IN REVIEW...
April went go into the record books as the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and records date back to 1905. That is quite impressive! The grand total for the month was 8.06” at Bradley International Airport. The wettest April on record was in 1983 when we had 9.90” of rain. 3rd place goes to 1929 with a total of 7.66”. The average temperature in April came in at 51.0 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees warmer than normal. Plus, we only had a trace of snow. Average snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.