AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Wind will be the biggest issue today as gusts could exceed 50 mph - because of this, a High Wind Warning remains in effect through this evening. Scattered snow showers/squalls so far today are in association with the arrival of some colder air… they should taper off, become more isolated in nature as the afternoon progresses. Highs were already achieved shortly after midnight for today, they'll remain fairly steady this afternoon before gradually dropping. With the wind, it will feel even colder.
Tomorrow will be a dry, bright day… while still quite breezy, it won’t be *as* windy as today. Temperatures will be over 10 degrees below average and with the wind, it will feel more the teens if not single digits.
Wednesday features our next chance for snow, highs in the 20s. Our models are not consistent on timing, as of now chances look to go up later in the day with snow ending by/around daybreak Thursday. As far as accumulation is concerned, at least several inches will be possible.
The rest of Thursday, into Friday appears to be uneventful.
Then, another storm system arrives Friday night into Saturday… it could bring snow, a wintry mix and rain. We’ll trend milder over the first half of the weekend with highs in the 40s. Then behind the storm, Sunday will be colder and windy.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
--------------------------------------------
EXTREME WIND!
A high wind warning is in effect today. High wind developed overnight, behind a cold front that cleared us out of the fog and rain. A tight pressure gradient will be present and wind gusts could easily be in the 45-55 MPH range, if not higher on hilltops and along the unprotected areas of the shore. Wind damage is possible, including power outages.
HIGH WIND MONDAY
The high wind warning will continue all day today. A west-northwest wind will continue to gust to 45-55 MPH or higher and more isolated power outages will be possible.
The sky will otherwise be partly cloudy. Highs will only be in the 30s to near 40, and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. The wind will remain strong this evening, then it will ease up a little overnight. As the wind starts to ease to our west, lake -effect snow showers will be possible over New York State and a few of those may meander into the western hills of our state. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the teens and the wind chill will drop to near zero, if not below.
SUNNY AND COLD TUESDAY
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Temperatures will remain well below normal with highs ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. The wind chill will be in the single digits and teens most of the day. If the sky remains clear Tuesday night temperatures will drop to 5-15. At least the wind will become very light.
LIGHT SNOW OR MIX POSSIBLE MIDWEEK
Wednesday will begin with partly cloudy skies. Many towns may see lows in the single digits. Clouds will increase during the morning as an Alberta Clipper crosses the Great Lakes and makes a beeline for New England. Light snow will develop in the afternoon. Periods of light snow and/or a mix will occur Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. At this time, it is too early to give a reliable estimate; however, we may have enough snow to shovel in some areas.
COLD AND DRY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
After snow exits early, most of Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold highs in the middle 30s. With clear skies and light winds Thursday night, temperatures will dip into the teens in many outlying areas. Friday should start out sunny, but clouds may overspread the state during the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to rise close to 40 degrees.
WINTRY STORM POSSIBLE SATURDAY
The longer-range models are hinting at a possible storm Saturday and into next Sunday. There will be enough cold air in place that at least some of the storm will bring snow and an icy mix.
COLDER AND DRIER SUNDAY
Colder, drier air will arrive on a strong northwesterly wind Sunday.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
