MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Clearing tonight
Tonight will be pleasant. As today’s storm departs, the showers will exit. Partly cloudy and cool weather will come, with lows in the 40s to near 50.
Pleasant tomorrow
Better weather will come tomorrow. Low pressure will continue to move out to sea to the southeast of New England where it will meander for a few days. Meanwhile, high pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will provide a northeasterly to easterly flow that might add a little extra moisture to create extra clouds in the sky. Sometimes there will be partly cloudy skies, sometimes mainly cloudy. The weather will otherwise be pleasant with highs ranging from the 60s at the coast to the lower 70s over interior portions of the state.
Memorial Day
Memorial Day will be nice as well. With a continued flow from the northeast, we will likely have a variably cloudy sky, often with partly to sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 70s. The shoreline will be cooler with highs 65-70.
TUESDAY
High pressure will continue to be the dominant weather feature in the Northeast. Therefore, we can expect another pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Plus, a south to southwesterly flow will begin to pump warmer air into the state. Highs will range from the 70s at the coast to the low and middle 80s inland!
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY & FRIDAY
We will be getting a taste of summer with temperatures that will be well above normal for late May. Southern New England will be caught between high pressure offshore and a frontal boundary to our north. The south to southwesterly flow between these 2 systems will continue to pump warm and increasingly humid air into the state. Highs will be in the mid-80s, possibly the upper 80s at some point! The risk of showers and thunderstorms will depend on the location of the frontal boundary. We expect the risk for showers to remain low through Thursday, but the front may get close enough on Friday to bring the risk for late day showers and thunderstorms.
SUNNY AND DRIER SATURDAY
Saturday will be pleasantly warm and dry. After yesterday’s cold front will have moved through the region, dry air will settle into the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
