AFTERNOON UPDATE...
After a chilly start this morning, temps this afternoon rebound to the 50s (warmer inland, than along the shoreline).
Clouds increase tonight, and tomorrow will be primarily cloudy. While there could be an isolated shower tomorrow, the best chance for rain (statewide) will come at night into early Saturday. With partial clearing Saturday afternoon, temps could pop well into the 70s. Then Sunday, more showers are possible…especially later in the day.
Next week looks to start on a soggy note, then we trend drier for a couple of days.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------
THIS MORNING…
High pressure moved across New England overnight. The sky became clear and the wind became light. You're waking up to a chilly start. Temperatures have fallen back into the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s.
THURSDAY...
As mentioned above, it's a frosty start, but temperatures will reach the middle to perhaps the upper 50s this afternoon. With high pressure nearby, the sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. Some high clouds may filter into the state especially during the afternoon.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 30s.
FRIDAY…
More changes are on the way for the end of the week. High pressure will move out to sea to the east of New England. Meanwhile, a storm will track across the Great Lakes Region. A strengthening southerly flow between these 2 systems will push milder air into Southern New England. It’ll be quite breezy during the afternoon. Highs will range from the 50s at the coast to the lower 60s over interior portions of the state. We will likely see some sunshine, but the sky will become cloudy, especially later in the morning through the afternoon. A few showers could arrive in the evening, and then a band of heavy showers with embedded thunder will move across the state Friday night. It is going to be a mild night with lows near 50 degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
Showers will end Saturday morning, then the we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower or two could pop up during the afternoon with the arrival of a weak cold front, but most of the state will remain dry. Plus, Saturday is shaping up to be unseasonably mild day with highs in the 70s away from the coast! With enough sunshine, temperatures could rise close to 80 degrees. We’ll see! For now, we are forecasting highs in the middle 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows 50-55.
Clouds and rain will return on Sunday in advance of the next storm system. There may be a little sunshine in the morning, but the afternoon will be generally cloudy. The best chance for showers or a period of rain will come in the late morning and afternoon. Sunday won’t be as warm as Saturday, but the air will be mild with highs in the 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
The storm will track across New England on Monday. Rain is likely Monday morning and that will have an impact on the morning commute. While the steadiest rain should end by midday, a few showers are likely during the afternoon. The sky will be cloudy or mostly cloudy Monday afternoon. It will be breezy and mild with highs in the middle and upper 60s.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and cooler with highs in the mid and upper 50s. A northwest wind will likely gust to over 30 mph.
A ridge of high pressure will crest over New England on Wednesday. That means the wind will be much lighter. Sunshine will probably give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon as temperatures peak near 60 degrees. More showers are possible Wednesday night.
MARCH 2019 RECAP…
For the Greater Hartford Area, March came in a little cooler and drier than normal. Snowfall received was above normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 36.7 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 3.07”, which is 0.55” below normal. Total snowfall was 10.3”, which is 3.9” above normal. Most of the snow fell at the beginning of the month, especially on March 3rd and 4th. The lowest temperature was 5 degrees on March 7th. The highest temperature was 70 degrees, and that occurred just a few days ago, on March 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
