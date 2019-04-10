AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Our forecast is on track! Expect sun & clouds this afternoon, highs in the 50-55° range inland, but a breeze will make it feel several degrees cooler. Along the shoreline, highs will be a few degrees milder.
Tonight, with a clear sky and a diminishing wind... temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Then tomorrow afternoon, they'll rebound to the upper 50s!
More rain is on tap for late Friday into early Saturday, then again late Sunday into Monday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------
PLEASANT WEATHER TODAY AND TOMORROW...
Finally, some sunshine! Today will be partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs will be in the 50s. A northwesterly breeze will gust to 20-30 mph at times, but the wind will become much lighter by late afternoon.
Tonight will be chilly. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop to 25-35 by dawn.
Tomorrow morning will be frosty, but temperatures will reach the mid and upper 50s during the afternoon. With high pressure nearby, the sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light.
FRIDAY…
More changes are on the way for the end of the week. High pressure will move out to sea to the east of New England. Meanwhile, a storm will track across the Great Lakes Region. A strengthening southerly flow between these 2 systems will push milder air into Southern New England, but moisture levels will be on the rise as well. Temperatures should reach 60-65 away from the coast. We will likely see some sunshine, but the sky will become cloudy, especially during the afternoon. A few showers could arrive by evening. A band of heavy showers with embedded thunder will move across the state Friday night. It is going to be a mild night with lows near 50 degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
Showers will end early Saturday morning, then the we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few isolated showers are possible during the afternoon with the arrival of a weak cold front. Saturday is shaping up to be a very mild day with highs in the 70s away from the coast!
Saturday night will be partly cloudy to clear, and lows should range from 45-50.
Sunday will start out dry with some sunshine. However, the next storm will spread clouds into the state throughout the day and a few showers may arrive in the afternoon. There should be just enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the 60s away from the coast. A steadier rain is likely Sunday night and it could become heavy at times. Thunder is possible as well. Overnight lows will be near 50 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The storm will track across New England on Monday. Rain is likely Monday morning, but most of the rain should end by midday. A shower or two could linger into the afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy Monday afternoon and a northwesterly breeze will intensify. Temperatures should reach 60-65, but much cooler air will overspread the state Monday night.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, windy and cool with highs in the 50s.
MARCH 2019 RECAP...
For the Greater Hartford Area, March came in a little cooler and drier than normal. Snowfall received was above normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 36.7 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 3.07”, which is 0.55” below normal. Total snowfall was 10.3”, which is 3.9” above normal. Most of the snow fell at the beginning of the month, especially on March 3rd and 4th. The lowest temperature was 5 degrees on March 7th. The highest temperature was 70 degrees, and that occurred just a few days ago, on March 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
