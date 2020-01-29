NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Clearing has finally happened across CT as clouds cleared from north to south over the past few hours. Temps today should top out between 35 and 40 under a mostly sunny sky. However, a northerly breeze will make it feel a tad chiller.
Tomorrow will feel like a typical late January day with lows in the teens, highs in the 30s. It will also be mostly sunny.
Our quiet stretch of weather continues Friday, but temperatures start to rebound, peaking 40 or higher.
This weekend, the coastal storm, as of what we know now… is a near-miss. There is just a slight chance it could brush parts of coastal/southeastern CT Saturday. Sunday then will feature a mix of sun and clouds, the groundhog SHOULD see its shadow (so 6 more weeks of winter?!).
Next week starts out dry, with a warming trend that takes temps back into the 50s!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
---------------------------------
TODAY, 1/29/20…
High pressure will build southward from Canada, and it will set up shop in New England today, tomorrow and Friday. That is good news for us! It means we’ll enjoy tranquil weather conditions for the rest of this week, the final days of January. Today will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly with highs 35-40. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze that will likely keep the wind chill in the 20s and lower 30s most of the day.
Tonight will be clear and cold with lows 15-20. The wind will gradually subside.
THURSDAY…
Tomorrow will be quite pleasant. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the northerly breeze won’t be as strong. The air will be seasonably chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Thursday night will be clear, calm and cold with lows 15-20.
FRIDAY…
The week will end on a pleasant note. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will begin to trend upward. Highs should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Plus, the wind will be light with high pressure still in place.
Friday night should be clear to partly cloudy with lows in the 20s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
A storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Saturday morning then it will move out to sea to the south of New England during the afternoon and evening. At this point, it looks like the storm will track too far offshore to have a major impact on Connecticut. For now, we believe we’ll feel some fringe effects, not a direct hit. There is the potential for a period of light snow or a wintry mix Saturday, but the heaviest precipitation should remain offshore. Highs should be in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Since the storm is still 4 days away, we can’t rule out a higher impact storm with a track closer to the coast. We will be keeping an eye on model trends over the next few days, and we’ll keep you updated with the latest information!
We’ll be in good shape for Sunday, Groundhog Day! We should see a mix of clouds and sunshine. A snow shower is possible, but most of the day will be dry. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze, and highs will be close to 40 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
All signs are pointing toward a warm-up for Monday and Tuesday as the cold air retreats to the north! Monday should be mostly sunny. After a chilly morning with lows in the 20s, temperatures should rise close to 50 during the afternoon! A few rain showers are possible on Tuesday, but it should be another mild day with highs again near 50.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
ALL-TIME RECORD COLD IN JANUARY 1961…
It was on January 22nd in 1961 when the mercury plunged to -26 at Bradley International Airport. That stands as the all-time lowest temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! That frigid temperature was part of 4-day stretch of record cold. The low was -13 on the 21st, -26 on the 22nd, -19 on the 23rd, and -19 on the 24th! As long as records have been kept, that is by far the coldest stretch!
SNOW ON THE WEEKEND OF 1/18 AND 1/19…
We had a manageable snowfall over the weekend. A sampling of snow totals from this storm shows 2-6” of snow fell: 6” in Torrington, 5” in Danielson, 4” in Mansfield Center, 3.5” in Tolland, Falls Village, and Staffordville, 3” in Higganum, and 2.5” in New London.
RECORD WARMTH THE WEEKEND OF 1/11 AND 1/12…
New records were set for Saturday, January 11th: The high for the Hartford Area was 68° (previously 60° form 1983), for Bridgeport the high was 59° (surpassing 56° from 1975). Then, records for Sunday, January 12th were shattered: The high for Hartford was 70, (previously 60° from 2018). In Bridgeport, the high reached 69° (breaking the old record from 2018 of 53° by 16°).
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.