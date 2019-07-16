TUESDAY RECAP…
Temperatures peaked in the upper 80s and lower 90s across inland CT today, and in the 80s along the coastline. While most of the statE was dry and saw a mainly sunny sky (at times high cloudiness filtered the sunshine a bit), an isolated shower moved into extreme NW CT.
As of now, July ’19 is on track to be one of the hottest on record!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s this evening. Overnight, clouds will increase and temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid-70s. The humidity will also be on the rise!
THUNDERSTORMS AND HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE…
Wednesday, the humidity will be noticeably higher and where temperatures peak will be a product of sunshine… likely topping out between 85 and 90. During the afternoon and evening, a disturbance arrives, interacting with the remnants of Barry – leading to scattered thunderstorms with torrential rain. The threat for heavy rain continues at night, in fact the wet weather actually lasts into Thursday (that when we can expect periods of rain, perhaps some embed thunder). In total, 1 to 2” of rain are likely, with locally higher amounts. Due to this, localized and poor drainage flooding will be possible. With the clouds and rain Thursday, temperatures will be held near 80 for highs.
OUR NEXT (3RD) AND MOST EXTREME HEAT WAVE OF ’19…
We’ll end the week with a surge of heat and humidity. After morning fog burns off Friday, a partly to mostly sunny sky will help to boost temperatures into the 90s. Saturday looks to be even hotter (perhaps close to 100 away from Long Island Sound). Sunday will again be hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Over the 3-day period, the heat combined with high humidity will lead to dangerous conditions as heat index values could as high as 110 degrees! At area beaches, expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90! While most of the weekend will be dry, there is just a slight chance for an isolated shower/storm both Saturday and Sunday.
The brutal heat and humidity will last into Monday, then end with the passage of a cold front that will likely produce scattered thunderstorms.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). Remember, we need 3 consecutive days 90 or higher to classify as a heat wave. We’ve now had a grand total of 14 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradlely Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
