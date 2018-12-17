9:00 PM UPDATE…
Snow and rain showers are moving across portions of the state at this hour. Snow showers could leave a slippery coating of snow in the Northwest Hills. Otherwise, it is a breezy night and the air is gradually turning colder. Temperatures range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s. One of the coldest locations is Canaan, where the temperature is 31 degrees. On the warmer side, the temperature is 43 degrees in New Haven. The temperature is hovering near 40 in the Greater Hartford Area. A west to northwest wind is averaging 5-15 mph and there have been recent gusts to over 20 mph in Windsor Locks, Hartford, and Bridgeport.
The rain and snow showers will end overnight and the sky will become mainly clear. The northwest wind will remain brisk and temperatures will dip into the 20s in many locations by dawn.
Previous Discussion...
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
A strong storm will move into the Canadian Maritimes tonight. At the same time, high pressure will move through the Midwest. Connecticut will be caught in a pressure squeeze between these 2 systems. The result will be a brisk northwest wind that will usher in colder air. Temperatures will ease back through the 30s this evening. By morning, temperatures will dip into the 20s, but wind chill readings will be in the upper single digits and teens. In a few locations, there could be a sprinkle or flurry this evening. Otherwise, we can expect gradual clearing.
TUESDAY…
Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week. Despite abundant sunshine, highs will only range from the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the mid-30s along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be close to freezing. However, it will feel much colder with the northwest wind gusting to 40 mph at times. Statewide, the wind chill will be in the teens much of the day.
High pressure will move into New England by late tomorrow night. That means the sky will remain clear and the wind will subside. This will allow temperatures to dip into the teens across most of the state, but some upper single digit temperatures are possible in the normally colder locations.
WEDNESDAY…
Fortunately, the cold weather won’t last very long. The core of the arctic air will rapidly shift to the east of New England and temperatures will rebound nicely. Highs will range from 40-45 Wednesday afternoon. Plus, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with high pressure in place, and the wind won’t be much of a bother.
The sky will be clear to partly cloudy Wednesday night and the air will be seasonably chilly with lows in the 20s.
UNSETTLED CHANGES THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
A storm will emerge from the Deep South Thursday and it will move northward through the spine of the Appalachian Mountains on Friday. Here in Connecticut, sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness Thursday, but the warming trend will continue. Temperatures will reach 45-50 before the day is over.
Rain will overspread the state Thursday night, but temperatures will stay well above freezing.
Rain will be heavy at times Friday. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well. There is no chance for snow since the main storm center will track far to the west of New England. This is what meteorologists call and “inside runner”. Both the GFS and European Model are generally in agreement with this scenario. However, the GFS is trying to develop a secondary storm near the coast. This could have a big impact on the wind direction, and therefore, temperatures. For now, we are forecasting highs in the low and middle 50s with a south to southeasterly breeze. However, if the wind is more east or northeasterly, temperatures could stay in the 40s across much of the state.
Rain will taper off the showers Friday night. Rainfall totals could range from 1-2” especially if a strong southerly flow transports higher moisture levels into the state. If the rain becomes this heavy, then localized flooding is possible.
THE LAST WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS…
Weather conditions will improve, although slowly. A few showers will linger into Saturday and the sky will be mostly cloudy. However, most of the day will be dry and temperatures will remain above normal with highs 45-50. The wind will turn west or northwesterly in the afternoon and it will become stronger.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and quite breezy, but not too cold for late December. Highs will be in the low and middle 40s.
MONDAY, CHRISTMAS EVE DAY…
Is a White Christmas possible? Yes, but it depends on what guidance model you believe in. The GFS keeps us completely dry. In fact, Monday would be partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs near 40 degrees. However, the European Model is forecasting a weak coastal storm. If that is the case, we could have snow on Monday with highs in the 30s. Both models have been consistent over the last several runs, so it is difficult to say when one makes more sense this far in advance. Personally, I would love to see snow on Christmas Eve! We’ll be sure to keep you updated!!!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.