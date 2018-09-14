THIS MORNING…
Hurricane Florence continues to move closer to the Carolina Coast and the winds and rain are fierce this morning. Florence has slowed down and that means the hurricane will continue to batter the Carolinas for an extended period of time.
Here in Connecticut, our weather is rather benign. The sky is mostly cloudy and there’s a bit of drizzle to contend with this morning. Temperatures this morning will range from 62-68. The air is moderately humid and that means you might encounter areas of fog this morning as well.
TODAY AND THE WEEKEND….
With high pressure becoming the dominant weather feature, we will enjoy a nice stretch of dry, warm weather. This stretch will begin today and it will last through the weekend! The sky will become partly sunny today as temperatures reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. The normal, or average, high for September 14th is 76 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. The mercury will likely dip into the upper 50s tonight, which will be better for sleeping.
Tomorrow and Sunday will feature partly sunny skies and temperatures that we normally expect in August! Daytime highs will be in the low and middle 80s. It’ll be a great weekend for outdoor activities, including the Berlin Lions Agricultural Fair and the Four Town Fair in Somers. If you have plans to go to the beach or do some boating, please be aware there will be large waves and swells, rough surf, and dangerous rip currents. These will be indirect impacts from distant Florence.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be nice with partly sunny skies and highs 80-85. However, we may have to deal with what will become remnant moisture from Hurricane Florence by Tuesday. This moisture will combine forces with a cold front that is expected to pass through Southern New England by Tuesday evening. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and there is the potential for tropical downpours that may cause localized flooding. We will keep you updated over the coming days. Highs Tuesday will be near 80 degrees and the air will be humid.
The cold front will move away to the east of New England Tuesday night and a northwesterly breeze will usher in much drier air. Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s Wednesday night. With high pressure in place Thursday, we’ll enjoy a very pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low and middle 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
