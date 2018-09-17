THIS WEEK
Increasingly cloudy Today
Today will be quiet and warm with highs 80-87. As the remnants of Florence finally leave the Carolinas and start to turn on a northeasterly course, clouds will start to spread over our sky and thicken as the day progresses. Rain will hold off, however, until after dark.
Tropical rains Tuesday
The remnants of Florence will arrive late tonight and tomorrow. This tropical moisture will combine forces with a cold front, gathering the moisture into a swift-moving line of downpours and thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms are likely all day and there is the potential for heavy rain that may cause localized flooding. 2-5” of rain could fall somewhere in New England. The heaviest of rain will likely fall across Massachusetts and southern Vermont and New Hampshire; however, our Futurecast is suggesting that 2-4” is possible in Connecticut, too – especially in the northern part of the state.
There are a few weather hazards of concern involved with Florence’s entry into Connecticut. First, the rain will come down in bursts, creating the potential for flash flooding. Water could collect and rise quickly. The suddenness of flash floods and the sheer power of water are often a surprise. Second, there will be a very low possibility of an isolated tornado within the heaviest cells.
Beyond the rain, Tuesday will be “sauna-like” with a very damp and warm feeling with highs in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees.
Drier and milder Wednesday and Thursday
More comfortable weather will arrive during the middle part of the week. The cold front will move away to the east of New England Tuesday night and a northwesterly breeze will usher in much drier air. Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 70s. Temperatures will dip into the 50s Wednesday night. With high pressure in place Thursday, we’ll enjoy a very pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and high in the 70s.
Much warmer Friday
By Friday, a strong southwesterly breeze will send much warmer air our way. After a comfortable morning, temperatures will rise well into the 80s Friday afternoon. The air will turn more humid, and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon or evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest.
Cooler again next weekend
The air will turn seasonable again Saturday. After a few showers pass early as the cold front passes by the state, partly sunny, drier and milder weather will come. Highs will reach into the very comfortable 70s.
After a brisk night with lows in the 40s Saturday night, Sunday will be comfortable again, with just a gradual increase in cloudiness as a storm system organizing southwest of New York City starts to spread moisture over our sky.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
