WEDNESDAY RECAP…
Today was a beautiful early autumn day with plenty of sunshine! This morning was cool with lows in the 40s and 50s, but this afternoon was dry and mild with highs in the 70s. Dew points were in the 40s and 50s.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
A ridge of high pressure will shift to the south and east of New England tonight. Meanwhile, a cold front will move into the Great Lakes Region. Between these 2 systems, a light southerly flow will develop tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 60s this evening, and overnight lows will range from 50-58 with the warmest readings near the coast. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy, and patchy fog may develop after midnight.
THURSDAY…
The cold front will reach Connecticut by late tomorrow afternoon. Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach 75-80. The front won’t have much moisture work with. That means there will be a chance for a few showers, but many towns could remain dry.
The front will move away to the east of New England tomorrow night, then high pressure will arrive with cooler, drier air. Temperatures will dip to 45-55 by dawn Friday.
FRIDAY…
High pressure will drift across New England on Friday, and that means the end of the week will be quite pleasant! The sky will be mostly sunny and the afternoon with be dry and comfortable with highs in the 70s. Friday night will be mainly clear, and lows will be in the 50s. Patchy fog may form.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUTUMN…
Another cold front will approach New England from the west on Saturday. A warm south to southwesterly flow will send temperatures rising to near 80 degrees, perhaps a little higher! While most of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, scattered showers will move across the state in the late afternoon or evening.
High pressure will push cooler, drier air southward across New England on Sunday. The sky will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the 70s at best. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow for a big temperature drop Sunday night. The mercury will dip into the 40s in many outlying areas by dawn Monday.
NEXT WEEK…
After a chilly start, Monday afternoon will be mild with highs in the 70s. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine. A frontal boundary should bring patchy clouds and scattered showers to the state on Tuesday. At this point, it looks like Connecticut will be on the warm side of the front. Therefore, temperatures could reach or exceed 80 degrees on the first day of October! The front will be draped across Southern New England on Wednesday. With highs near 80 and the air turning more humid, there may be enough instability for showers and a few thunderstorms to form. Highs should be close to 80 degrees.
THE TROPICS…
There are currently 3 systems in the Atlantic Basin. Jerry is now a post-tropical cyclone. The center of Jerry will pass just to the north of Bermuda this evening. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Bermuda. Tropical Storm Karen is now over open water well to the north of Puerto Rico. Karen will move northward then steering currents may cause it to do a big loop in the Atlantic while staying away from any land areas through this weekend. Hurricane Lorenzo is in the Eastern Atlantic and is expected to become a major hurricane soon. However, Lorenzo is going to stay far away from any land areas through early next week.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.