THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A storm will track through New England tonight. Therefore, we can expect showers and drizzle. A brief period of heavy rain along with a few rumbles of thunder is also possible after midnight, roughly between midnight and 3:00 am. Pockets of freezing rain may persist in Northern Connecticut this evening where temperatures have been hovering near freezing. That’s why the National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory for Hartford County until 7:00 pm. We will also have to deal with areas of dense fog. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect for all of Southern Connecticut until 3:00 am. The visibility will be poor in Northern Connecticut as well. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s this evening with the coldest readings in northern portions of the state. By dawn, temperatures will be mostly in the 30s statewide.
WEDNESDAY…
The storm will intensify near the coast of Maine tomorrow and that means a northwest wind will become strong. There is a good chance we’ll see gusts to at least 40 mph. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and some partial sunshine. A flurry or snow shower is possible and there could be a minor accumulation in the hills. Highs will range from 40-45 across most of the state.
Colder air will overspread the state tomorrow night and the wind will remain gusty. By late Wednesday night, temperatures will drop into the 20s to near 30 degrees.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
The storm will move through the Canadian Maritimes Thursday and the northwest wind will remain strong across Southern New England. Gusts to 40 mph are possible and the air will be seasonably cold with highs in the 30s. The sky will be partly sunny and most of the day will be dry. A few flurries or snow showers are possible especially in the Northwest Hills.
Thursday night will be blustery and colder with lows in the teens. The wind chill will dip into the single digits, perhaps close to zero.
High pressure will move closer to New England on Friday. Therefore, we expect mostly sunny skies, but it will be blustery and cold with highs only in the 20s. The coldest weather of the week will come Friday night. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow the mercury to dip into the single digits in many outlying areas.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be dry and cold with highs only in the 20s. Morning sunshine will likely give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. At least the wind won’t be too strong.
Our weather for the second half of the weekend will greatly depend on the track of a coastal storm to our south. The latest model runs suggest the bulk of the storm will pass out to sea to the south of New England. If that is the case, we could get brushed with a period of light snow late Saturday night and Sunday morning. While this scenario is less threatening, the storm is still 5 days away. Just a slight shift to the north in the storm track could bring steadier and heavier snow into the state. We’ll be watching the model trends closely over the coming days. For now, we’ll say there is a chance for a light snowfall on Sunday with highs near 30 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
No matter what happens Sunday, we’ll be in good shape early next week. Monday should be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cold with lows in the teens and highs around or just over 30 degrees. Tuesday, should be partly to mostly sunny and perhaps not quite as cold with lows in the teens, and highs in the mid to upper 30s.
DECEMBER 2018…
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR…
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
