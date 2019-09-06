DORIAN IMPACTS CONNECTICUT TONIGHT…
Hurricane Dorian made landfall on Cape Hatteras, North Carolina this morning. Dorian is now over open water, and the center of this large and powerful storm will pass out to sea to the south and east of New England later tonight and tomorrow morning. Here in Connecticut, we will feel some fringe effects. We can expect showers or periods of rain. There may be a few heavier showers mixed in from time to time. Tropical storm force winds (39-73 mph) are likely on Cape Cod and the Islands. While winds in Connecticut could gust to over 30 mph at times, widespread damaging winds are unlikely. The strongest winds in the state will be along the coast and in New London County, where there might be some gusts up to 40 mph. Isolated power outages are possible. Temperatures will be in the 60s this evening and overnight lows will be in the 50s.
There is the potential for some minor coastal flooding tonight and tomorrow. A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for coastal sections of Fairfield and New Haven Counties from 5:00 pm today until 9:00 pm tomorrow.
THIS WEEKEND…
Tomorrow morning will be showery and breezy, but weather conditions will improve as Dorian races northeastward into the Canadian Maritimes. Dorian will slam Novia Scotia and Newfoundland hard with damaging winds and torrential rain tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night. Here in Connecticut, after a dreary start to the day, the sky will become partly sunny and temperatures will reach 70-75 during the afternoon. Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 50s. A passing shower is possible in some parts of the state.
Sunday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, a dry northwesterly breeze, and highs in the 70s. Overall, a very nice weekend for outdoor activities once we get beyond Saturday morning. It is a busy weekend with many fairs in the state. We have the Hebron Harvest Fair, the North Haven Fair, the Wapping Fair in South Windsor, the Bethlehem Fair, and the Ledyard Fair. Enjoy!
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure building into New England, Monday will be a very pleasant day with lows near 50, and highs 70-75. The sky will be mostly sunny.
We can expect more beautiful weather on Tuesday with sunny skies, morning lows in the 40s and lower 50s, and afternoon highs 70-75. Some clouds may arrive toward evening.
The next chance for unsettled weather should come on Wednesday. An approaching cold front may send a few showers and thunderstorms our way in the afternoon and evening. In advance of the front, there will be a southwesterly flow of warmer air. Temperatures should reach 80 degrees or higher away from the coast.
The cold front is expected to reach Connecticut on Thursday. Therefore, there may be a better chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Before the front arrives, temperatures may reach 80 degrees once again, and we’ll have partly sunny skies for a good part of the day.
On the heels of the front, we can look forward to some very pleasant weather for the end of the week. Friday should be mostly sunny and comfortable with cooler, drier air moving in from the north. Highs should range from 70-75.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.