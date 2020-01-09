A COLD THURSDAY…
As expected, we started the day with a single digit wind chill and despite ample sunshine highs stayed below the average of 34°. The high temperature was 32° for the Hartford Area …the last time we had a high colder was on December 21st, when the mercury topped out at 29°! For the 1st time this year, the average daily temperature for the Hartford Area was below average.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
With a diminishing wind, temperature initially drop (to the lower 20s). But, as clouds increase and the wind shifts to the south, temperatures will rise slowly to near freezing (if not above) as we head toward daybreak.
FRIDAY…
As high pressure moves offshore, the southerly flow will send milder air into Connecticut. Despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures peak well into the 40s.
At night, the southerly breeze will continue to pump mild air into the state… so we expect temperatures to rise even higher!
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday, while mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or some drizzle, the big story will be the warmth and a gusty wind. The southerly breeze will become stronger pushing temperatures record, or near record, highs! For January 11th, the record high for the Greater Hartford Area is 60 degrees, set in 1983. The record high for Bridgeport is 56 degrees, set in 1975.
The best chance for rain comes late Saturday night, into Sunday morning. This is when a storm system will pass through the region. In addition to some steadier and perhaps heavier rain, we can’t rule out some lightning/thunder.
Sunday, morning rain will give way to a partly sunny sky through the afternoon hours as the storm system rapidly moves away from New England. Colder air will lag behind, so temperatures will again be mild/warm. In fact, Sunday now looks to be a couple of degrees warmer than Saturday! Given this, more records could be tied or broken. For January 12th, the record high for Hartford is 60 while the one for Bridgeport is 53 … both were achieved in 2018.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday and now Tuesday look dry and cooler, relatively speaking. Highs will be in mid-40s, so still about 10° above average.
No major storms are in sight, through the extended period. Tuesday night into early Wednesday, our models are indicating at least a chance for some light snow. Then, with the arrival of some colder air Thursday morning, some light snow is again possible. By Thursday afternoon, highs may not get above freezing!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
