THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a gorgeous day with low humidity and highs in the low and middle 80s, we can look forward to a very pleasant evening. The sky will be partly cloudy and temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s in many parts of the state by midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the range of 55-65 overnight and we can expect an increase in cloud cover.
TUESDAY…
Tomorrow will be the transition dry from dry to humid. You will definitely notice the higher humidity as the day progresses with dew points rising into the 60s to perhaps near 70 in some locations. High temperatures will be in the 80s. Sky conditions will from cloudy to partly sunny, and a few isolated or scattered showers are likely. A thunderstorm is possible as well. However, most of the day will be dry.
Tuesday night will be mild and muggy with areas of fog. A shower or thunderstorm will be possible. Lows will range from 65-70.
WEDNESDAY…
We have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Wednesday due to the possibility for strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has place much of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather. An approaching cold front in conjunction with a trough in the upper regions of the atmosphere will stir up scattered showers and thunderstorms. While we can’t rule out a shower or storm in the morning, the greatest risk will come in the afternoon and evening. Some storms will be capable of producing isolated wind damage. Additionally, very localized poor drainage flooding will be possible since any storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours. Highs will be in the 80s and the air will be quite humid with dew points in the low and middle 70s.
A few showers and storms will linger into Wednesday night. It’ll be warm and muggy with areas of fog, and lows 65-70.
THURSDAY…
Thursday the humidity will continue into the morning and afternoon hours. The sky will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will reach into the upper 80s. Then an arrival of a cold front will bring the threat of some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. These will be isolated and will help break up the humidity as we head into the weekend.
FRIDAY…
A refreshing day! Friday morning the storms will move out of the region and it will be substantially less humid. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
SATURDAY & NEXT SUNDAY
With lower humidity and temperatures in the low 80s, the comfortable weather will continue throughout the weekend. On Saturday, mostly sunny skies will develop as high pressure over New York State establishes itself here in southern New England. Sunday will be slightly warmer, with a high of 84. Overall, very enjoyable weather if you are planning to be outdoors this weekend.
Sunday night, temperatures will drop as a northerly flow will usher in cooler air. With a mostly clear sky, temperatures will bottom out in the mid-50s overnight.
MONDAY…
A low-pressure system sets up to our north on Monday. We will start the day off dry with partly sunny skies, and then showers and storms will start to develop in the state as we move into the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest and WFSB Weather Intern Allison Finch
A RECORD BREAKING JULY…
July 2019 went into the record books as the hottest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July! The average temperature was 78.2 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The previous record was 77.9 degrees in July 2013.
July also set a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month. The grand total was 19 days! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016.
Both records are quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area. That is 114 years of record keeping!
AUGUST AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
The average, or normal, high for August 1st is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area, and the average low is 63 degrees. By August 31st, the average high drops to 80 degrees, and the average low falls to 58 degrees. Average rainfall for the month is 3.93”. The hottest temperature on record for the month of August is 102 degrees, which occurred on August 9th in 2001. The coolest temperature on record is 36 degrees, which occurred on August 31st in 1965. August 1955 was the wettest month on record with 21.87” of rain. That’s when we experienced devastating flooding in the state due to a tropical one/two punch from Connie and Diane.
We lose quite a bit of daylight during the month of August. Sunrise on August 1st is at 5:44 and sunset is at 8:09. That is 14 hours and 25 minutes of possible sunshine. On August 31st, sunrise is at 6:15 and sunset is at 7:26. That is 13 hours and 11 minutes of possible sunshine, which represents a loss of 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight!
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-31 (93, 94, 96,90). We’ve now had a grand total of 22 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
