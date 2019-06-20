AFTERNOON UPDATE...
It’s going to be damp, drizzly, humid for the rest of this Thursday across CT … downpours and thunderstorms will also be possible, especially later this afternoon/evening.
Tomorrow, showers will be around in the morning; then, during the afternoon, clouds clear and the sun comes out!
The weekend forecast remains on track. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm, with lower humidity – highs near/above 80. Sunday will be even warmer (inland) under a mix of sun and clouds.
Next week looks to be hot, with temperatures nearly 10 degrees above average (for a change!).
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------
TODAY, 6/20/19…
A significant wave of low pressure will approach New England from the west today and this will drive a warm front northward into Southern New England. That means today will be cloudy and unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms. While there will be periods of dry weather today, when it does rain, it could be heavy. Yep, some showers and storms will be capable of producing very heavy rain since the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture. Highs will be in the 70s at best, and the air will remain humid. Hopefully, play for the first round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship won’t be adversely impacted.
The risk of showers and storms will continue tonight as low pressure moves through Southern New England. Once again, locally heavy rainfall is possible. It is going to be a mild, muggy night with lows in the 60s.
FRIDAY…
The storm will move out to sea to the east of New England tomorrow. Rain is likely in the morning, but it should end around midday. We should then see some partial clearing during the afternoon. A strong northwesterly breeze will develop and the humidity will begin to drop. Highs will be in the 70s. The 2nd round of play at the Traveler’s Championship may be impacted or delayed due to rainy conditions tomorrow morning.
The dry northwesterly flow will bring clearing skies tomorrow night as temperatures bottom out in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Summer officially begins tomorrow morning! The summer solstice will occur at 11:54 am.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day and that's great news for the 3rd round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s. Plus, a northwesterly breeze will keep the humidity at comfortable levels.
A ridge of high pressure will move into Southern New England Saturday night. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 50s in many outlying areas.
Sunday will be nice well. The sky will be mostly sunny. After a cool morning, temperatures will rise into the 80s thanks to the strong early summer sunshine. However, the humidity will remain low. It’ll be a terrific day for the final round of the Traveler’s Championship!
NEXT WEEK…
We’ll be feeling some heat early next week, and we may have our first heat wave of 2019. For a heat wave to occur, we must have a minimum of 3 consecutive days with temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, hot and more humid. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees away from the coast. A couple of showers and thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and hot with highs near 90. The humidity may start to drop a little during the afternoon thanks to a developing northwesterly flow. The risk of showers should be low.
More of the same can be expected on Wednesday. It should be partly sunny and hot with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.