EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
The rest of today will be cool and wet… temps basically hover in the 50s (25-30 degrees cooler than yesterday!) and showers will be scattered throughout the state. The rain continues into tonight. Tomorrow, any lingering showers end by daybreak then we should see clearing as the day progresses. It will still be cool with highs near 60, but it will also become rather windy.
For the weekend, our forecast is on track:
Saturday morning will be cold, with temps dipping into the 30s (especially inland). By the afternoon with ample sunshine, we expect highs in the 60-65 degree range. Sunday will be a bit milder --- near 40 to start, upper 60s to end the day. Clouds will increase as we close out the weekend.
Next week begins wet with rain likely Monday, then things look dry, seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
YESTERDAY'S WARMTH…
Yesterday was a day of record warmth in parts of Connecticut! The mercury soared to 87 degrees in Bridgeport. That broke the record high of 83 degrees that was set on October 2nd in 2013 and previously in 1954. We did not break a record for the Greater Hartford Area. The high temperature at Bradley International Airport was 83 degrees, but the October 2nd record is 91 degrees, set all the way back in 1927.
A few heavy showers developed during the afternoon as a strong cold front moved across the state.
That front settled to the south of Connecticut last night. Showers ended and the air turned much, much cooler! We're in the upper 40s and lower 50s out there this morning.
TODAY…
Today will be mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool. Highs will only be in the 50s. A few showers are possible especially during the afternoon. A period of steadier rain is likely tonight as a storm system tracks through Southern New England. It’ll be a chilly rain with lows in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
FRIDAY…
Weather conditions will rapidly improve tomorrow. Rain will end toward dawn then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny. A strong north to northwesterly breeze will usher dry, cool air into the state. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 60s elsewhere. The wind could gust to 30-40 mph.
The wind will gradually subside tomorrow night as high pressure moves closer to New England. The sky will be clear. Temperatures will dip into the 30s and lower 40s by dawn. Scattered frost is possible, but a widespread killing frost appears unlikely at this time.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
High pressure will give us a beautiful Saturday! We can look forward to plenty of sunshine. After a chilly morning, we can expect a cool afternoon with highs 60-65.
Sunday will start out chilly with lows near 40, but a developing southerly flow will send milder air our way throughout the day. Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon. Morning sunshine will likely give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, but rain should hold off until Sunday night. It’ll be a milder night with lows 55-60.
NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will move through the state on Monday. Showers are likely in the morning, and a thunderstorm is possible. Showers will end Monday afternoon as a drier northwesterly flow develops on the heels of the departing front. If we see enough sunshine during the afternoon, temperatures could reach the lower 70s. The sky will become clear Monday night as the mercury dips into the 40s.
A large high pressure system will bring beautiful weather conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. The sky will be mostly sunny both days, and the air will be seasonably cool with highs in the low and middle 60s. Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s.
SEPTEMBER 2019…
September went into the record books as a mild, dry month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, there was only 1.94” of rain at Bradley, which is 1.94” below normal!
The hottest temperature was 92 degrees on the 23rd, and the coldest temperature was 38 degrees on the 19th and 20th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
