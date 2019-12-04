WINTER STORM ABEL IS GONE…
Snowfall from Winter Storm Able ranged from 1-2” at the coast to as much as 18.5” in North Granby! The grand total at Bradley International Airport was 16.4”, which makes Abel the biggest snowstorm on record for this early in the season! The previous record was 12.3”, which occurred on October 29th and 30th in 2011 during Winter Storm Alfred. The following is a list of snowfall totals from Winter Storm Abel…
TODAY…
A disturbance aloft will swing through New England and this means we'll see more clouds than sun, and a few flurries will be possible. It is going to be another chilly day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
THURSDAY…
The disturbance will move away to the east of New England on tomorrow. In its wake, there will be a strong northwesterly wind. Similar to today, highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but it will feel much colder thanks to the wind gusting to 30 mph or higher.
The wind will settle down at night, this will allow temperatures to dip into the upper teens and 20s.
FRIDAY…
Another disturbance in the northwesterly flow aloft will arrive on Friday. The sky will become mostly cloudy and there will be a chance for snow showers during the afternoon and evening. There could be some minor accumulations in the hills. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the mid-40s.
Snow showers will end at night and a developing northwesterly flow will usher colder air into the state. Temperatures will dip to 15-25 by morning.
THE WEEKEND…
Thanks to high pressure, we’ll see plenty of sunshine Saturday. However, it will be cold, feeling more like January. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills to 30-35 elsewhere. There will be a chilly northwesterly breeze in the morning, but the wind will become lighter during the afternoon and evening.
High pressure will move off the East Coast on Sunday, and a south to southwesterly flow of milder air will develop. After a chilly morning, temperatures will likely reach the 40s by the afternoon hours! The sky will be partly sunny then we’ll see increasing cloudiness during the afternoon.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The southerly flow will continue to pump mild air into Southern New England Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures should reach the low and mid-50s both days! However, moisture levels will be high, which means we can expect periods of rain both days. With mild, moist air flowing over the cold snow cover, we may also have to deal with areas of fog.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
