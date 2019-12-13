NOON HOUR UPDATE...
While cloudy now, precip will start soon…
At the onset, it will be scattered and light. Inland, there could be pockets of freezing rain or drizzle --- there shouldn’t be a lot, but just a little can make for slick travel in spots. Because of this, a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Litchfield and Hartford Counties through this evening. As the afternoon progresses, temperatures go up and by the evening commute it will liley be rain that is falling (more widespread and steadier). The rain will be heavy, at times, overnight… and some thunder can’t be ruled out.
Saturday starts out soggy with more rain, that could be heavy at times. By the afternoon, it should be become lighter and scattered. The wet weather may not entirely end until after sunset. Rain totals should be in the range of 1 to 2” with locally higher amounts …up to, or even over 3” will be possible. If we see totals go over 2” in tandem with snowmelt, there could be poor drainage, nuisance type flooding in the typically prone areas. Temperatures tomorrow, in some locations, could reach/exceed 50 as this storm system takes a mild track.
Sunday looks to be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Behind the storm system bringing all the rain, temperatures will be a bit cooler and the wind will be up. With the wind, it will feel more like the 30s over the 2nd half of the weekend.
Next week starts out chilly, but bright. Another storm system moves in later Monday… it could begin as snow or a mix, then transitions over to a cold rain Tuesday.
The middle of next week still appears to be quite cold… with highs at/below freezing Wednesday & Thursday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY…
A storm will emerge from the Deep South today and it will impact our weather through the day tomorrow! We may get a peek at the sun early this morning, but clouds will quickly fill in. Rain showers will develop later this morning and early afternoon. Precipitation may begin as an icy mix in some areas, but a quick change to rain is likely. Periods of rain are likely this afternoon as highs range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the middle 40s along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs should be close to 40 degrees.
Rain will become heavy at times tonight as the storm moves up the coast. It's already gathered plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and it will gather even more from the Atlantic Ocean. Low temperatures will probably range from 35-45 with the warmest readings near the coast.
THE WEEKEND…
Rain will be heavy at times tomorrow morning, then it will taper off to showers in the afternoon. That’s when the center of the storm will lift away to the north of Connecticut. Total rainfall should range from 1-2”, but we could see locally higher totals of 2-3”. Highs will range from 50-55. The combination of heavy rain, melting snow, and frozen ground could lead to some poor drainage flood, and some basements may take on some water as well.
A gusty westerly wind will develop Saturday night. Rain showers could change to a few wet snow showers over interior portions of the state. Lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s.
Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a gusty west-northwest wind. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, but the wind chill will be in the 30s most of the day. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will move into the Northeast on Monday. The sky will be mostly sunny and the wind will be much lighter. The air will be seasonably cold with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs 35-40.
The next storm is forecast to move into the state Monday night and Tuesday. The storm center should track near to the south of Connecticut, and this will keep the cold air in place. It will likely start as a wintry (icy) mix Monday night, but a change to a cold rain is likely on Tuesday. Pockets of freezing rain could have an impact on the Tuesday morning commute over interior portions of the state. Highs should range from the 30s inland to the lower 40s at the coast. Precipitation will end late Tuesday or Tuesday night, and the air will turn sharply cold. The mercury will dip to 15-25 by dawn Wednesday.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, but windy and cold with highs only in the 20s and lower 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens. Temperatures will dip into the teens Wednesday night.
Thursday should be mostly sunny and cold with highs 30-35. The wind should subside in the afternoon and evening.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
WINTER STORM ABEL…
Snowfall from Winter Storm Able ranged from 1-2” at the coast to as much as 18.5” in North Granby! The grand total at Bradley International Airport was 16.4”, which makes Abel the biggest snowstorm on record for this early in the season! The previous record was 12.3”, which occurred on October 29th and 30th in 2011 during Winter Storm Alfred.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
