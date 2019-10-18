THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Clouds erode and the wind diminishes this evening, allowing temperatures to drop! So if you’re heading out and about, dress accordingly as readings in the 50s go into the 40s. By daybreak, they’ll bottom out in the low to mid-30s inland… this is where a FROST ADVISORY is in effect. Along the shoreline, expect lows between 35 and 40. *IF* the wind were to entirely subside, temperatures could dip even lower!
THE WEEKEND…
After a chilly start to Saturday, temperatures should rebound nicely during the afternoon -- to near, if not above, the 60-degree mark! Sunday, we’ll begin with some sunshine but then see an increase in cloud cover. This is due to Nestor, our latest tropical system that is forecast to emerge off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic Sunday (after working across the southeastern U.S.). The storm’s center should stay well offshore from Southern New England, but in addition to clouds, coastal CT may get some showers from it late Sunday.
NEXT WEEK…
Early next week, Monday looks to be mild with a mostly sunny sky. Then, chances for rain increase later Tuesday and Tuesday night, as a storm system moves through the region. Behind it, seasonable and dry weather can be anticipated for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
