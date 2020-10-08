NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Cool & breezy, but bright today… 60-65 for highs.
Frosty inland tonight – then a rebound tomorrow, to seasonable levels (mid-60s) under a mostly sunny sky.
The weekend:
Saturday: MUCH warmer, 80 is possible inland (cooler at the coast). Chance for a shower at night with the passage of a cold front.
Sunday: cooler, highs back in the mid-60s. Clouds increase later in the day.
Early next week, we will finally get a multi-day period of much-needed rain!
Remnants from Delta bring rain to CT Monday (temps will be cooler, in the 50s); then a storm system from the west approaches and moves thru Tuesday, continuing the chance for wet weather.
Mark
--------------------------------------
Severe thunderstorms moved swiftly across the state yesterday. At Bradley International Airport, there was a measured gust to 64 mph! Damaging winds and power outages occurred across portions of Northern Connecticut, and to a lesser degree in southern portions of the state. At one point, more that 24,000 customers in Connecticut were left in the dark.
This morning, it is still windy, but the storms are long gone. Sustained winds are between 5-15 mph, but we've seen gusts near 30 mph this morning. It's going to be windy through the day, with lighter winds overnight. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Tolland and Windham Counties from midnight-8am. We expect temperatures to dip into the 30's overnight, so if you have any outdoor plants, you may want to bring them in, or cover.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
Today will be sunny, but windy and cool. Highs will range from 60-65, but temperatures may not rise out of the 50s in the Litchfield Hills. The northwest will gust to 35-40 mph, and that will certainly add to the chill.
The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds tonight will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s in many outlying areas. Scattered frost is possible in the normally colder locations. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Tolland and Windham Counties overnight.
We will end the week with some crisp, cool autumn weather. High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine throughout the day Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 60s.
A strengthening southwesterly breeze will keep temperatures from dropping too much Friday night. Lows will be in the range of 50-55.
THE COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND…
Thanks to a strong southwesterly wind, temperatures will rise dramatically Saturday. We expect temperatures to soar through the 70s to possible near 80 away from the coast. The sky should be mostly sunny, although some clouds should mix in during the afternoon.
A cold front will pass through Connecticut Saturday night, and that will bring an end to the unseasonably mild weather. Temperatures will dip into 50s by morning. The front could stir up a few scattered showers Saturday night.
There are still some forecasting challenges for Sunday and Monday, Columbus Day. A lot depends on the track of Delta. After striking the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico earlier today, a weaker Delta is now moving over open water in the Gulf of Mexico, where it will strengthen once again. It is forecast to become a major hurricane. Delta will move northward across the Gulf of Mexico and it is expected to slam into Louisiana by Friday evening as a strong hurricane. From there, Delta will weaken over land. The remnants are expected to pass through the Mid-Atlantic Region early next week. It now looks like moisture in the form of rain will reach Connecticut Sunday night or Monday.
For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s for Sunday. For Columbus Day, we are forecasting periods of rain and a cool northeasterly wind. Temperatures are expected to rise no higher than the 50s.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
Moist air will remain in place over Southern New England on Tuesday. The air will turn more humid as well as the wind flow becomes southerly. Showers are likely, and a thunderstorm is possible. Despite abundant cloud cover, temperatures should rise through the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Rain could linger into Wednesday morning, but a cold front should push the moisture offshore during the afternoon. The sky should become partly sunny Wednesday afternoon, and temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s.
SEPTEMEBER 2020…
September ended with a big rainstorm across much of Connecticut, but most of the month was very dry. We only had measurable rainfall on 6 of the 30 days, and there was a 16 day stretch from the 11th through the 26th where there was only a trace of rain. Total rainfall at Bradley International Airport was 2.11”, which is 1.77” below normal. It was also a little warmer than normal. The average temperature was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degree above normal. The highest temperature was 86 degrees on the 8th, and the lowest temperature was 33 degrees on the 20th.
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
October is here! During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low drops from 46 degrees on the 1st to 37 degrees on the 31st. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice. It happened on October 2, 1927 and October 7, 1963. It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on October 18, 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.