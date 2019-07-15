MONDAY RECAP…
Our 2nd heat wave of the year has come to an end as the high temperature was only 89 degrees at Bradley International Airport today. It lasted a total of 6 days: the high temperature was 90 degrees on Tuesday, 92 Wednesday, 90 Thursday, 91 Friday and again 91 Saturday, then 93 Sunday (we need 3 consecutive days 90 or higher to classify as a heat wave). This year’s first heat wave lasted 4 days and it ended last Saturday with a high of 96 degrees, the hottest temperature of the year (thus far). We’ve now had a grand total of 13 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees.
Also, now 15 days into the month of July, the average temperature stands at 78 degrees. If the month ended today, July ’19 would be the hottest since records have been kept!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A gorgeous evening is on tap across the state, as temperatures settle into the 70s after the sun sets. By daybreak, we expect temperatures to bottom out in the low to mid 60s under a mainly clear sky (which is seasonable for mid-July).
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tuesday will feature even warmer weather than today, with a tad higher humidity. We’ll get to enjoy a partly to mostly sunny sky as temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s. At area beaches, highs will be in the mid-80s.
Wednesday, the humidity will be noticeably higher as high pressure moves offshore allowing a warm front to pass through the region. It will also be a degree or two hotter than today under a mix of sun and clouds. While most of the day will be dry, there is a slight chance for an isolated, late day storm.
Thursday features our best chance for rain and thunderstorms (scattered in nature), compliments of the remnant moisture of what is now post tropical storm Barry, in tandem with a storm system that will be passing through the region. A partly to mostly cloudy sky, with the chance for rain will limit temperatures from making their way out of the 80s.
The big-time heat arrives Friday, that’s when temperatures could hit the mid-90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Factoring in high humidity, heat index values will go over the century mark!
THE WEEKEND…
The brutal combination of heat and humidity lasts into the weekend. If our forecast high of 98 is achieved, it will be our hottest day of the year! Sunday may not be *as* hot, but we still expect highs in the mid-90s. Furthermore, if we hit/exceed 90 Fri/Sat/Sun, we’ll have our 3rd heat wave of the year! Also over the weekend, with the high humidity, heat index values will again surpass 100! For area beaches, expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90! Over the 2-day period, we can’t rule out an isolated storm either day.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, next week looks to start out with more of the same: heat, humidity and at least a chance for an isolated shower/storm.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
