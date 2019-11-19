EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE....
The rest of today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Tomorrow we’ll see more clouds than sun with the chance for some rain or snow showers (isolated in nature, not a big deal). Thursday still looks to be a dry, brighter day with highs near 50. Friday, temps trend even warmer (55-60 for highs)… but it will be cloudy with chances for rain increasing through the afternoon and evening hours.
For the weekend:
Behind the front bringing rain Friday, temps will be cooler Saturday with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Then, there appears to be a chance for some rain or snow Saturday night into early Sunday. The rest of Sunday should feature brighter/drier weather.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------------
An ocean storm is moving northward into the Canadian Maritimes this morning. Meanwhile a sharp disturbance in the upper wind flow is swinging through Southern New England at the same time. But the good news is, it's pretty much over for us! We picked up about an inch of snow in parts of NW CT this morning, making for some slippery travel and school delays.
TODAY…
Any rain and/or snow should end by mid-morning. Most of the state didn't get much snow, however, a coating to an inch of snow could fell in the NW hills. This is where roads could be slick. We’ll be in much better shape this afternoon. We should see just enough sunshine to send temperatures rising through the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees at the coast.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will range from 30-35.
WEDNESDAY…
Another ocean storm will track far to the east of New England tomorrow. Therefore, it will have a minimal impact on our weather. However, the air aloft will be chilly and unstable, so a rain or wet snow shower will be possible. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and highs should be in the mid to upper 40s.
THURSDAY…
Thursday will be the nicest day of the week! That’s when a ridge of high pressure will move across New England. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and the wind will be light. Plus, the air will be seasonably cool with highs around 50 degrees.
Thursday night will be clear to partly cloudy and chilly with lows 25-32.
CHANGES ON FRIDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Friday. In advance of the front there will be a southerly flow of milder air. Temperatures will rise well into the 50s. While a shower is possible in the morning, the best chance for rain will come during the afternoon and evening as the cold front passes through the state.
Rain will end Friday night, and a northwesterly flow of drier, chillier air will develop. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s by morning.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend forecast is quite tricky. Everything depends on the track and the timing of a storm system. The latest runs of the GFS and the Canadian Model have the storm passing out to sea well to the south and east of New England Saturday night and Sunday with little or no impact on our weather. Meanwhile, the European Model (ECMWF) has a storm track that is much closer to Southern New England. The ECMWF is forecasting rain for late Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday morning. Given the big difference in model solutions, the weekend forecast comes with a low level of confidence. For now, we are forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies for Saturday with a gusty wind in the morning, followed by a lighter wind in the afternoon. Forecast highs will be in the 40s. For Sunday, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a rain or snow shower. Highs will be in the 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday is shaping up to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.