10 O'CLOCK UPDATE...
This evening, temperatures have been steady in the mid-30s. Low clouds and some lingering, patchy drizzle is reducing visibility a little and in some towns making for wet roads. Temperatures may only drop a degree or two more overnight, but drizzle should end and there could be some partial clearing as we head toward daybreak.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
RECORD WEEKEND WARMTH…
Saturday, new records were set for January 11th: The high for the Hartford Area was 68° (previously 60° form 1983), for Bridgeport the high was 59° (surpassing 56° from 1975). Then, records for January 12 (Sunday) were shattered: The high for Hartford was 70, (previously 60° from 2018). In Bridgeport, the high reached 69° (breaking the old record from 2018 of 53° by 16°).
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
It was certainly back to January-like weather to start the new week with temperatures inland reaching the 30s, and along the shoreline hitting the mid-40s.
After some spotty drizzle making for a wet commute in some towns/cities, the rest of the evening looks dry. We only anticipate partial clearing overnight. Temperatures by daybreak to bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s, a bit above average for this time of year.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow should be dry during the day with temperatures peaking in the low to mid-40s. We should see a mix of sun and clouds, before becoming primarily overcast late afternoon as a weak disturbance approaches the region. Around the evening commute, isolated rain showers will be possible.
Wednesday, we expect abundant sunshine. Furthermore, it will be milder with highs between 45 and 50° (so not *as* warm as the weekend, but still at least 10° above average).
Another disturbance arrives Wednesday night. Scattered rain and/or snow showers will be possible into early Thursday as a cold front pushes through the state. The wind will also increase in its wake, eventually sending some colder air into the state.
Friday, highs may only reach near 30 despite a mostly sunny sky. With a breeze, at times it will feel like the teens and 20s!
THE WEEKEND…
A more substantial, significant system looks to take aim on Southern New England this weekend. As of right now, snow could develop by Saturday afternoon. However, given the storm track as our models are currently indicating, we’d see a transition to a wintry/icy mix and then rain by Saturday evening/night. We’re 5 days out, so a lot can and will likely change… it will be all about the track of one area of low pressure to our northwest, followed by a secondary low that develops into a coastal storm to our south.
After a few flurries pass early, Sunday will be windy and cold. Highs will be around the freezing mark, but the wind will make it feel considerably colder.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday looks to feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures, however, will be the BIG headline as they may not get out of the 20s for highs!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
