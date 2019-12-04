THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A disturbance aloft will pass over New England tonight. The sky will be mostly cloudy and there could be a flurry or snow shower. However, precipitation will be spotty and light. Temperatures will be in the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 25-33.
THURSDAY…
The disturbance will move away to the east of New England tomorrow. In its wake, there will be a brisk northwesterly wind. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but it will feel much colder, especially when the wind gusts to 30 mph or higher.
The wind will settle down Thursday night as a ridge of high pressure moves into the region. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s.
FRIDAY…
Another disturbance in the northwesterly flow aloft will arrive on Friday. The sky will become mostly cloudy and there will be a chance for snow showers during the afternoon and evening. There could be some minor accumulations in the hills. Many locations will see little or no snow accumulation. Highs will range from the upper 30s inland to the middle 40s at the coast.
Snow showers will end Friday night and a developing northwesterly flow will usher colder air into the state. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s by morning.
THE WEEKEND…
Thanks to high pressure, we’ll see plenty of sunshine Saturday. However, it will be cold, feeling more like January. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills to 30-35 elsewhere. There will be enough of a northwesterly breeze to keep the wind chill in the teens and 20s.
Saturday night will be clear and calmer, but cold with lows mostly in the teens.
High pressure will move off the East Coast on Sunday, and a south to southwesterly flow of milder air will develop. After a chilly morning, temperatures will likely reach 40-45 Sunday afternoon! The sky will be partly sunny then we’ll see increasing cloudiness later in the day.
NEXT WEEK…
The southerly flow will continue to pump mild air into Southern New England Monday and Tuesday. The temperature should rise close to 50 on Monday. A strong southerly wind should drive temperatures well into the 50s on Tuesday! However, moisture levels will be high, which means we can expect cloudy skies and periods of rain both days. With mild, moist air flowing over the cold snow cover, we may also have to deal with areas of fog as well.
A cold front will sweep through the state Tuesday night, then a strong northwest wind will usher much colder air into Connecticut on Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the 30s, but temperatures will hold steady most of the day despite a partly sunny sky. The wind could gust to 40 mph or higher. The air will turn much colder late Wednesday and Wednesday night.
WINTER STORM ABEL…
Snowfall from Winter Storm Able ranged from 1-2” at the coast to as much as 18.5” in North Granby! The grand total at Bradley International Airport was 16.4”, which makes Abel the biggest snowstorm on record for this early in the season! The previous record was 12.3”, which occurred on October 29th and 30th in 2011 during Winter Storm Alfred.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
