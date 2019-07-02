AFTERNOON UPDATE...
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon (at times more clouds than sun), temperatures will top out in the mid-80s away from the coast. Isolated showers will be possible, with just a slight chance for a thunderstorm (if one were to develop, it would be across SW CT).
Tomorrow is a dry day, as is the 4th and likely the 5th. We could be looking at our first heat wave of the year, but it will be close with highs *near* 90 over the next several days.
The weekend looks to feature at least a chance for rain/storms, more so Saturday than Sunday (but not washouts).
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------------
JUNE 2019 IN REVIEW…
June went into the record books as dry and slightly warmer than normal month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 69.4 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees above normal. There were only 2 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. The high was 91 on the 27th and 92 on the 28th. Rainfall for the month was 2.24 inches, which is 2.11” below normal.
TODAY, 7/2/19…
Today will be partly sunny and very warm with highs 85-90, but the humidity will be tolerable. The beaches will be a little cooler with highs 80-85. Most of the day will be dry, but a weak disturbance could cause a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to pop up this afternoon. They will be hit or miss, which means many towns will not get one.
WEDNESDAY AND JULY 4TH…
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature both days and that is great news for us! Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be close to 90 degrees over interior portions of the state, but the humidity will remain in check. Temperatures at the beaches will be in the low and middle 80s.
Thursday, the 4th, will be partly to mostly sunny as well. Once again, temperatures will rise close to 90 degrees. If you have plans to go to the beach, you can expect highs in the low and middle 80s. The humidity may be a little higher, but still not too bad.
FRIDAY…
The sky should be partly sunny, and a southerly flow will bring higher humidity into the state. However, the risk of a shower and thunderstorm should remain low. Plus, temperatures will rise close to 90 degrees for the 3rd day in a row. Should the temperature reach 90 degrees or higher Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, we will have our first heat wave of 2019.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JULY…
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday. That’s when a cold front will slowly push into a very warm, humid air mass. Some showers and storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. There should be just enough sunshine to boost temperatures close to 90 degrees, if not a little higher.
If the front slips far enough to the south of New England, Sunday could be completely dry with partly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the 80s. However, if the front stalls nearby, there may be a risk of showers and perhaps even a few thunderstorms. For now, we'll go with partly sunny skies and a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs should be in the 80s and the air won't be too humid.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny and warm with fairly low humidity. Highs should be in the 80s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
