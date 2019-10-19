THE WEEKEND
Tonight
Mainly clear skies will come tonight, as high pressure remains in control, much as it did during the day. The air will, in turn, cool down readily. Lows will easily dip into the 30s in many spots and frost will be possible.
Watching Nestor Sunday
Sunday, the day will begin with some sunshine. As time passes from morning into afternoon, clouds will cover the sky as remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor emerges off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic Sunday. The storm’s center should stay well offshore from southern New England, but not far enough to have residual effects. In addition to clouds, coastal CT may get some showers from it late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Most likely, the weather will remain mainly dry in the northern half of the state. All showers will end by morning Monday.
NEXT WEEK
Nice Monday
Monday will be nice – perhaps the nicest day of the week. The air will be mild and we will have a mostly sunny sky. High pressure will dominate, bringing about the fair weather. Highs will reach into the 60s, perhaps upper 60s to near 70 in a few towns.
Showers Late Tuesday
Chances for rain increase later Tuesday and Tuesday night. A storm system will move north of the region, dragging a cold front through the state. These showers will be quick-moving, rain amounts will be scant. Showers will exit late Tuesday night.
The rest of the week
Behind Tuesday’s cold front, seasonable and dry weather can be anticipated for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Each day will bring about partly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Rain next Saturday
Rain will be likely next Saturday. A storm system will develop in the Tennessee River Valley and move northeastward straight for southern New England. Some of the long-range models suggest a Saturday arrival; others are suggesting Saturday night arrival. Either way, all models are saying there will bbe a rather direct it with clouds and rain. Some model output is forecasting over an inch of rain will fall Saturday.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
