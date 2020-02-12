THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Our next storm will move into Southern New England tonight. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will develop roughly between 10:00 pm and 1:00 am. Accumulation of snow and sleet will range from nothing to perhaps an inch or two over portions of Northern Connecticut. Precipitation will change to rain by dawn, although an icy mix may persist in portions of Northern Connecticut through the morning commute. Lows will range from 30-35, but temperatures should rise a little toward dawn.
THURSDAY…
The storm will track near or through Southern New England tomorrow, which is a mild track for Connecticut. Much of the state will have plain rain Thursday morning, and it could be moderate to heavy at times. Rain will taper off to showers during the afternoon then it will come to an end by evening. High temperatures will greatly depend on the progress of the warm front. For now, we are forecasting highs in the 40s, but we may have a shot at 50 degrees or higher, especially in southern portions of the state. Temperatures could stay in the upper 30s in the Northwest Hills.
As the storm moves away to the east of New England Thursday night, much colder air will move into the region on a strengthening northwesterly flow. The mercury will dip into the upper teens and 20s by dawn Friday, and the wind chill will plunge into the single digits by then, perhaps close to zero in the normally colder locations.
VALENTINE’S DAY…
Friday will be windy and quite cold with highs in the 20s to near lower 30s. A northerly wind will gust to over 30 mph. The wind chill will be in the single digits and lower teens most of the day! A mix of clouds and sunshine will give way to a sunnier sky during the afternoon. If you have plans to go out Friday evening to celebrate Valentine’s Day, you’ll need to bundle up with the wind chill near zero at times!
High pressure will move into New England Friday night. The combination of clear skies and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip into the single digits. The last time we had temperatures in the single digits in the Greater Hartford Area was on January 23rd.
THE WEEKEND…
With high pressure in place, Saturday will be sunny or mostly sunny. The air will be cold, but the wind will be light. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s inland, perhaps the middle 30s at the coast.
Saturday night will start out clear, but some clouds will overspread the state at some point as high pressure moves offshore and an ocean flow develops. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s, but they should begin to rise before dawn.
By Sunday, high pressure will move out to sea far to the east of New England. Meanwhile, a cold front will approach the region from the west. Between these 2 systems, a southerly flow of milder will develop. Temperatures will likely reach the 40s Sunday afternoon. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, but the risk for a rain or wet snow shower will be low.
NEXT WEEK…
At this point, Monday looks good with a colder, drier northwesterly flow taking over. The sky should be mostly sunny, and highs should be in the 30s to near 40.
A storm is forecast to move into the Northeast on Tuesday. Once again, the storm is expected to track to the north and west of Connecticut, and that will send mild air our way, especially aloft. Therefore, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected to change to all rain. Temperatures should reach the 40s across much of the state before the day is over.
Wednesday, should be partly sunny windy, and seasonably cold with highs 35-40.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
LAST FRIDAY’S STORM (2-7-20)…
It was a wild day of weather with rain, a few downpours, powerful winds, and temperatures that were in the 30s, 40s, and 50s across the state and all at the same time! It was caused by a strong storm system, the center of which passed very close to Connecticut. In fact, a new record was set for the lowest barometric pressure measured during the month of February in the Greater Hartford Area. The barometric pressure bottomed out at 28.65” at Bradley International Airport; the previous February record was 28.72”.
The storm resulted in damaging winds. The wind gusted to 60 mph in New London and Groton. Just offshore, there was a gust to 73 mph at New London Ledge!
JANUARY 2020…
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature was 33.1° at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0° above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70° on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4° on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS…
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
