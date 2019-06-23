COMFORTABLE SLEEP TONIGHT
Comfortably dry air will be the keep to making tonight a great night for a long, deep, restful slumber. With dew point temperatures around 50, the air will be able to cool off readily, falling into the 50s by the morning. The sky will remain clear and there will be a pleasant breeze helping to transport the cooler air through the window into the bedroom.
MONDAY
Monday will be dry with high pressure in control most of the day. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny. Morning lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees, but the afternoon will be quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will still be in the comfortable range.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will be the transition day between warm and dry, and hot and humid. A warm front will likely bring cloudy skies and there will be the risk for showers and thunderstorms. Showers will likely start by mid-morning and persist into the afternoon. During the afternoon, there may be enough instability for lightning and thunder, too, especially in western Connecticut. At this point, we do not anticipate any severe weather though – thankfully. Sometimes, active warm fronts can be tricky with that sort of thing, but not this time around. Abundant cloud cover will limit highs to the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
We’ll likely be feeling some heat both Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs 85-90 and the air will be humid. By Thursday, temperatures will likely reach or even exceed the 90-degree mark over interior portions of the state. The sky will be partly sunny. There could be a few spotty showers or thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
Another very warm day with highs 85-90, but the humidity may start to drop a tick or two thanks to a developing west-northwesterly flow. The sky should be mostly sunny. The humidity may inch up again Saturday just before a cold front arrives. Once the front is here, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely Saturday afternoon and evening. We’ll keep our eyes on any potential from stronger thunderstorms.
SUNDAY
Cooler, drier air will come Sunday after Saturday’s cold front departs. With dew points in the 40s and low-50s, highs will reach to about 80 with sunshine/ Now that’s summer refreshment!
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
