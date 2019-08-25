Showers possible today
Tonight will be comfortably cool and dry. High pressure centered to our north will continue to produce a northeast to east wind. This wind will gradually subside. At the same time, the sky will be mainly clear. Readings will fall comfortably into the 50s.
NEXT WEEK
Watching tropical storm development
An area of low pressure that is currently centered near the coast of Georgia could develop into a tropical depression this soon, and eventually it may develop into a tropical storm as it moves off the east coast of the United States next week. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Erin. All the major guidance models are forecasting the storm will move well offshore of New England mid-week. For the time being, it appears we don’t have anything to worry about, but we’ll be watching the progress of the storm closely. This storm could create rough surf and large ocean swells along the New England Coast later next week.
We’re also watching Tropical Storm Dorian, now situated out over the central Atlantic. Over the next five days, it is forecast to move west and into the Caribbean.
Nice weather Monday
High pressure over New England will keep us dry on Monday. The ocean flow may produce some patchy cloud cover, but we expect a partly sunny day overall. Plus, temperatures will remain a little below normal with highs in the 70s.
Still pleasant Tuesday and Wednesday
Tuesday and Wednesday will be rain-free and the sky will remain partly sunny. Temperatures will slowly rise with time. We are forecasting highs in the upper 70s Tuesday, and highs near 80 by midweek.
Showers Thursday
The next chance for showers will probably come on Thursday. That is when the offshore storm -- perhaps Erin -- will move east of New England, allowing a cold front to move into the region. The air should be warmer and a little more humid with highs 80-85.
Nice again Friday
High pressure will return to the Northeast on Friday. Therefore, we expect a partly to mostly sunny day with highs in the low to middle 80s. The humidity should be lower.
Next weekend
There may be a shower or thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday as a weak upper level disturbance moves through the sky above. Partly sunny skies will otherwise come, as will warmer air and slightly higher humidity Saturday. The humidity will start to come down Sunday.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron

