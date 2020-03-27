NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon, temps reach/exceed 60 in many towns! Unfortunately, the pleasant weather won't last through the weekend.
Saturday: clouds increase, then the chance for rain goes up by late afternoon/early evening… highs in the 50s.
Sunday: cloudy, periods of rain… otherwise areas of drizzle and fog with highs near 50.
Next week…
Some showers linger Monday, then Tuesday will be a dry/brighter day. Wednesday and Thursday are questionable right now… could be dry (this is what we're going for so far), but also could be a little wet (dependent upon the track of a storm).
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------
TODAY, 3/27/20…
Clouds and scattered showers will be present this morning, then weather conditions will quickly improve. The sky should become mostly sunny by midday, and we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine during the afternoon. Plus, temperatures will be quite pleasant with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s!
Tonight will be mainly clear, as temperatures bottom out in the 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will bring dry weather most of the day Saturday, although sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness. There will be a rising chance for rain in the late afternoon or evening. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s. A steadier rain will develop Saturday night. Lows will be near 40.
A storm system will bring periods of rain, drizzle, and areas of fog on Sunday. The temperature forecast is quite difficult. If we remain in a cool northeasterly flow, highs will be in the 40s. However, if the warm front passes through the state from south to north, temperatures will rise well into the 50s. For now, it looks like the mildest air will stay just to the south of Connecticut. Therefore, we are forecasting highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Either way, Saturday will be the better of the 2 weekend days if you want to get outside and get a breath of fresh air!
NEXT WEEK…
The storm will depart by Monday, but there will be some lingering moisture and a weak trough left behind. Therefore, we are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky and a chance for showers. Highs should be in the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and the air will be seasonably cool with highs in the low and middle 50s.
The midweek forecast is quite tricky. This is where the major guidance models greatly diverge. The GFS if forecasting a storm that will move off the Carolina Coast on Wednesday. The storm moves out to sea far to the south of New England with no impact on our weather. However, the European Model is forecasting the storm to track much closer to the New England Coast. If that happens, we’ll get a soaking rain, perhaps some wet snow in the hills, and a gusty northerly wind. For now, we are going with the GFS solution, but that could very well change over the coming days. We are being cautiously optimistic!
Thursday should be dry and seasonably cool.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
