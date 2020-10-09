NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will feature a lot of sunshine… after a chilly start, temps top out in the low to mid-60s.
The weekend forecast is on track!
Saturday, we’ll see a mostly sunny sky… the wind will be up out of the southwest, this will help boost temps into the 75 to 80 degree range (inland) during the afternoon. Along the coastline, temps will be cooler: 70-75. There’s a chance for a shower/storm (especially over NW CT) after sunset as a cold front approaches, any that develop should weaken/fizzle as the move farther into the state.
Behind the front, Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 60s.
WE NEED RAIN and there is some in the forecast early next week. Monday/Tuesday… the remnants from Delta team up with a storm system approaching from the west. As of now (subject to change), the chance for rain increases Monday, with it becoming likely Monday night into Tuesday.
FRIDAY…
We will end the week with some crisp, cool autumn weather. High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine throughout the day Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the low and middle 60s.
A strengthening southwesterly breeze will keep temperatures from dropping too much Friday night. Lows will range from 45-55.
THE COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND…
Thanks to a strong southwesterly wind, temperatures will rise dramatically Saturday. We expect temperatures to soar through the 70s to possible near 80 degrees over portions of Northern Connecticut! The sky should be mostly sunny, although some clouds may mix in during the afternoon. The southwesterly breeze will likely gust to 30 mph or higher.
A cold front will pass through Connecticut Saturday night, and that will bring an end to the unseasonably mild weather. Temperatures will dip into 50s by morning. The front could stir up a few isolated or scattered showers.
Sunday will be partly sunny and cooler, but still quite pleasant with highs 65-70. High pressure to our north will bring a north to northeasterly flow of dry air.
The remnants of Hurricane Delta could bring rain to the state on Monday, Columbus Day. However, we’re not exactly sure when. High pressure over Northern New England could delay the arrival of the wet weather. For now, it seems like the best chance for rain will be in the late afternoon and evening. Still, it should be a mostly cloudy, cooler day with highs 55-60.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
Moist air will remain in place over Southern New England Tuesday and Wednesday. At the same time, a cold front will slowly move eastward into the moisture laden air. The result will be mostly cloudy skies both days, and there will be a pretty good chance for showers. Highs Tuesday should range from 65-70, and temperatures are expected to reach the lower 70s on Wednesday. The air will become increasingly humid as well.
Hopefully, we’ll get a decent amount of rain at some point. According to the latest drought update (as of today), extreme drought conditions have been expanded to include more of Northern and Eastern Connecticut. For the rest of the state, conditions range from abnormally dry (Southwestern Connecticut) to a moderate or severe drought elsewhere.
THURSDAY…
Thursday should be dry with partly sunny skies, and there is the potential for some very mild weather with highs in the 70s.
SEPTEMEBER 2020…
September ended with a big rainstorm across much of Connecticut, but most of the month was very dry. We only had measurable rainfall on 6 of the 30 days, and there was a 16 day stretch from the 11th through the 26th where there was only a trace of rain. Total rainfall at Bradley International Airport was 2.11”, which is 1.77” below normal. It was also a little warmer than normal. The average temperature was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degree above normal. The highest temperature was 86 degrees on the 8th, and the lowest temperature was 33 degrees on the 20th.
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
October is here! During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low drops from 46 degrees on the 1st to 37 degrees on the 31st. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice. It happened on October 2, 1927 and October 7, 1963. It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on October 18, 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
