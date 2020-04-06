NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The week is off to a stellar start weather-wise! Temps today top out in the 60s under a sunny sky. Tomorrow will be another dry, mild day with temps again in the 60s.
Chances for rain go up mid-week. We’ll see one round of showers Wednesday, then another round is likely later Thursday.
As of now, we’ll end the week dry… then for the weekend, Saturday appears dry; then Sunday, there could be some showers. Highs both days should be in the 50s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
--------------------------------------
TODAY, 4/6/20
Today will be spectacular! A ridge of high pressure will move directly over New England and will be responsible for the good weather. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the afternoon will be mild with highs in the low and middle 60s. The wind will also be fairly light.
TUESDAY
Tuesday should be fairly good too. During the morning, we will enjoy a partly cloudy sky. The sky will remain partly cloudy during the afternoon. Showers will arrive in the state after midnight into early Wednesday morning, but again, Tuesday is looking like another nice day. Highs should be in the lower 60s along the shoreline, and in the mid 60s for inland portions of the state.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will bring wet weather. An area of low pressure will likely impact the state during the early morning hours. The major guidance models are now coming into better agreement. So, with greater confidence, we should expect periods of rain and drizzle along with areas of fog. If the storm tracks to the south of New England, we will remain in a cool northeasterly flow and highs will be locked in the 50s at best.
THURSDAY
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Thursday. In advance of the front, there will be a southerly flow of milder air. Temperatures should reach the 50s. Showers will be present during the day, and more showers will be likely Thursday night as the cold front passes through the state.
FRIDAY
On the heels of the front, cooler air will spread over the region on a gusty northwesterly wind. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 50s, and the wind will make it feel a little cooler. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine.
SATURDAY
Still in a northwesterly flow, a cool wind will prevail, but all in all it's going to be a nice day of weather with partly sunny skies.
SUNDAY
Rain showers may come again later Sunday as a quick-moving system riding the jet stream wind will glide through the region. rain showers will result.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
