IN THE PAST…HURRICANES BOB AND DIANE…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 29 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
It was on this date in 1955, when Diane brought record rainfall to Connecticut. Hartford received 7.70” of rain on the 19th of August, which is an all-time daily record. This was after 6.27” of rain fell the previous day, on August 18th! Less than a week earlier, Connie swept across Connecticut with up to 8” of rain. The one-two punch from Connie and Diane resulted in massive flooding across the state. Total rainfall for August 1955 was 21.87”, which is an all-time monthly record for the Greater Hartford area.
WEDNESDAY RECAP…
A batch of rain moved across much of the state today. It was associated with a wave of low pressure that developed to the south of New England. This system brought severe weather to New Jersey, but only a period of rain to Connecticut. Some of the embedded showers produced moderate to heavy rain. I must admit, this was not expected!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A few scattered showers will linger into this evening, then the sky will become clear as high pressure approaches New England from the west. This system will bring dry air and light winds to the state. As a result, we’ll enjoy a cool night. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, but some upper 40s are possible in the normally cooler locations!
THE REST OF THIS WEEK…
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature for the rest of this week, which is great news for us! Tomorrow will be a gorgeous day with sunny skies, low humidity, and seasonably warm temperatures. Highs will range from the 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s over interior portions of the state. With high pressure overhead, tomorrow night will be clear, calm, and cool with lows in the 50s.
Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s, and the humidity may edge up a notch or two as a light southerly flow develops across the state. Friday night will be partly cloudy and milder with lows in the 60s. The air will become muggy.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up to be a warm, humid weekend. Temperatures will peak close to 90 away from the coast on Saturday. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will only be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Saturday night will be mild and muggy with lows 65-70.
By Sunday, we’ll see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. This is when a front will move into the warm, humid air. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, and this should keep afternoon highs limited to the 80s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly to mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity may drop off a little. There will only be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
We should see similar weather conditions on Tuesday, although a trough of low pressure may bring a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s as a westerly flow of hot air develops across the region. The sky should be mostly sunny. Despite the heat and humidity, there won’t be much of a trigger for showers and thunderstorms. We should remain dry.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
5 HEAT WAVES IN 2020...
The first heat wave of the year was in June, and it lasted 5 days, from the 20th to the 24th. In July, we had three heat waves. The first lasted three days, from the 11th to the 13th. The second lasted 6 days, from the 18th to the 23rd. The third heat wave lasted 8 days! It started on July 25th and it ended on August 1st. The 5th heat wave of the year began on August 8th, and it lasted 5 days.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
