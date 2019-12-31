THE FINAL DAY OF 2019
Today -- New Year’s Eve -- will start out cloudy and there may be some spotty, light precipitation. Thereafter, we anticipate partial clearing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s. The storm that brought all the wet weather will continue to move to our northeast, helping to end the onslaught of rain, freezing rain, sleet, snow, hail, and thunder.
For New Year’s Eve festivities, including First Night 2020 in Hartford, the weather will be in decent shape. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and although we can’t rule out a rain or wet snow shower, travel should not be impeded by any of these showers. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s, which isn’t too bad all things considered! When we ring in the New Year at midnight, the temperature in Hartford should be close to 35 degrees.
THE START OF 2020
Chilly & bright Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020
Wednesday, New Year’s Day, should be partly and breezy. Highs should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, a little above the average high of 35 for January 1st. A west to northwest wind will gust to between 20 and 30 mph.
Pleasant Thursday
Thursday will be quite pleasant with high pressure moving across the region. Our sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will remain above normal. Morning lows will be in the 20s and afternoon highs will be in the 40s.
Rain possible Friday
A weak storm system will bring some wet weather to the state on Friday. We can expect some occasional light rain. Despite abundant cloud cover, temperatures will manage to reach the 40s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECADE
We will kick off the weekend with unseasonably mild weather! Temperatures will rise to near 50 on Saturday, perhaps a little higher. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and there may be a lingering rain shower or two. However, most of the day should be dry.
Drier, colder air will begin to overspread the state on Sunday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine and a flurry or snow shower is possible. Highs will be near 40, and a gusty northwest wind will develop. The mercury with then dip into the teens and lower 20s Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday will be mostly sunny, but breezy and cold. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s, but with the wind it will feel more like the teens and lower 20s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
---------------------------------------------
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for the snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
21.1” … 2019
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.