Today will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a chance for a passing snow shower or snow squall. It is going to become quite windy with a west to northwest wind gusting to 40 mph or higher. Gust to near 50 mph are possible! The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Hartford, Tolland, Windham, Middlesex, New London, and southern portions of Fairfield and New Haven Counties. High temperatures will range from 35-40, but the wind chill will be in the upper teens and 20s throughout the day.
The coldest air of the week will arrive tonight. The mercury will dip into the teens and the wind chill will drop to between zero and 10 above. The wind chill could dip below zero in some locations.
THURSDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will move into New England tomorrow, and that means we can look forward to a cold, but quiet day. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze in the morning, but the wind will become light during the afternoon and evening. The air will be seasonably cold with highs 28-35. Most of the day will be sunny, but a veil of high clouds could overspread the state during the afternoon.
We’ll see increasing cloudiness tomorrow night, and it won’t be quite as cold with lows mostly in the 20s.
MILDER FRIDAY…
High pressure will move away to the east of New England on Friday, and a southerly flow of milder air will send temperatures rising well into the 40s! We may have a shot at 50 degrees. There will be a chance for a rain shower or mixed precipitation, but most of the day will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky.
The southerly breeze will continue to pump mild air into the state Friday night. Temperatures could stay above the 40-degree mark!
THE WEEKEND…
The southerly breeze will become stronger Saturday and that’s when the warming trend will peak. Temperatures will reach record or near record highs! The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for December 11th is 60 degrees, set in 1983. The record high for Bridgeport is 56 degrees, set in 1975. It could be close! While the sky will be generally cloudy, rainfall should be limited to a few scattered showers.
A cold front will move southward across New England Saturday night while a storm system approaches the region from the west. Therefore, we can expect a steadier and heavier rain to develop Saturday night. Temperatures should bottom out close to 40 degrees.
The storm will move through New England early Sunday morning then it will move rapidly away to the east throughout the day. Morning rain will give way to a partly sunny sky by afternoon. A strong northwesterly breeze will develop, and cooler air will overspread the state. Still, temperatures will be above normal with highs in the 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly to mostly cloudy, but not too cold. We are forecasting morning lows in the 20s, and afternoon highs near 40.
By Tuesday a weak storm system could bring a period of rain or a wintry mix. Still, temperatures should reach 40 degrees or higher.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
