THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front passed through the state this afternoon with a round of showers. Now, a gusty northwest wind will usher colder, drier air into the state this evening and tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s this evening and the wind chill will be in the 20s. The wind will gust to 30-40 mph. The wind will ease up a little overnight, and temperatures will bottom out in the 20s and lower 30s. The sky will become clear.
THE WEEKEND…
Tomorrow will be the better of the 2 weekend days for outdoor activities. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s. It’ll be a bit breezy at times, but the wind will become very light by evening. That’s when a ridge of high pressure will crest over New England.
A storm will spread rain into the state tomorrow night, around midnight or shortly thereafter. Any icy mix is expected in the hills of Northern and Western Connecticut. There may be a very light accumulation of ice on colder surfaces, and some roads could become slick. However, this will not be a problem for most of the state. Low temperatures will range from the upper 20s in the hills to the middle 30s at the coast.
The storm will track close to the coast of Southern New England on Sunday, then it will move out to sea Sunday night. A cold rain will fall most of the day, and some wet snow may mix in over the Northwest Hills toward the tail end of the storm. It is going to be a breezy, raw day with highs ranging from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the middle 40s at the coast. For the Greater Hartford area, highs will be in the lower 40s. The precipitation will exit the state Sunday evening. The sky will become clear Sunday night, and temperatures will dip into the 20s and lower 30s by dawn.
THANKSGIVING WEEK…
Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, and highs 45-50. A large area of high pressure set up shop across the Eastern United States on Tuesday. Therefore, it will be a very pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the 50s!
A storm will track through Upstate New York and Northern New England on Wednesday, the busy travel day before Thanksgiving. The storm will drag a cold front across Connecticut. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and there may be a passing shower or two. A southwesterly wind in the morning will turn northwesterly during the afternoon and it will be quite gusty. Highs will be in the 50s, but the air will turn much colder late Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Thanksgiving Day will be dry, but quite windy and chilly. Highs will range from 40-45, and the wind chill will be in the 20s, perhaps the upper teens at times. The northwest wind will be strong, and gusts to 40 mph or higher are likely. Thursday night will be blustery and cold with lows in the 20s, and wind chills in the teens.
Friday (Black Friday) will be bright and sunny, but breezy and chilly with highs in the low and middle 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
