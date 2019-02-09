THE WEEKEND
Today
Today will be mostly sunny, windy, and cold. Highs will range from the middle 20s in the Litchfield Hills to 30-35 elsewhere. The northwest wind will remain strong with gusts to 40 mph or higher, and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens throughout the day. A wind advisory is in effect until this afternoon.
Tonight
Tonight will be clear and quite cold. High pressure will move closer to New England helping the wind to gradually subside. The mercury will dip into the teens, and perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations.
Tomorrow
Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days. High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature in the Northeast. The sky will be sunny and the wind will be lighter, with just a slight northwesterly breeze. Temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 30s Sunday afternoon.
A weak disturbance will move across southern New England late Sunday night. It could produce some light snow or flurries after midnight. If we do get any accumulation, it should be minimal: a light coating of snow would be the most possible.
NEXT WEEK
Sun returns Monday
Any flurries will end by early Monday morning. The sky will then become mostly sunny as high pressure regains control. A chilly northerly flow will likely limit highs to the 30s. Monday night will be clear, calm, and cold with lows in the teens, perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations.
A wintry storm Tuesday and early Wednesday
A storm will impact the state beginning Tuesday, but exactly how remains to be seen. The storm center should track near or just to the south of New England and with cold high pressure to our north, there is a concern for snow and an icy mix. For now, we are forecasting snow to develop after the morning commute, then it should change to sleet and freezing during the afternoon. There could be a period of moderate to heavy snow before the changeover. The wintry precipitation could have a significant impact on the evening commute.
Highs Tuesday should range from 30-35. The icy mix should continue Tuesday night, but it could change to rain for a while, especially in southern Connecticut. Rain, snow, or a wintry mix should end Wednesday morning then the rest of the day should be partly sunny and windy with highs 40-45. This forecast is highly subject to change, and we will continue to keep you updated over the coming days.
Quiet Thursday
Thursday will be mostly sunny and not as windy. We are forecasting lows in the 20s and highs in the low to middle 40s.
Wet Friday
The next storm is expected to move into New England on Friday. At this point, it looks like the storm will take a warm track. There may be a wintry mix at the start, but a change to rain appears likely. Temperatures should reach the 40s across most of the state.
JANUARY 2019
We had record cold in Connecticut on the last day of January. The low of -7 in Windsor Locks was not a record. The record for January 31st remains -12, set in 1948. However, Bridgeport ‘s low of 3 degrees set a new record. The previous record was 5 degrees, set in 1965. We also set new records for the coldest “high” temperature for January 31st. The high in Windsor Locks was 12 degrees, which beat the previous record of 15 degrees, set in 1951. The high in Bridgeport was 18 degrees, which beat the previous record of 24 degrees, set in 2015.
January 2019 went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month. The average temperature was 25.9 degrees at Bradley International, which is 0.2 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation in January was well above normal. The grand total in Windsor Locks was 5.78”, which is 2.55” above normal. This total includes rain, plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice. Total snowfall was 12.4”, which is only 0.1” above normal.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
