FRIDAY RECAP…
This morning was cloudy and rainy, but the sun came out in full force this afternoon and temperatures soared into the 50s! The high at Bradley International Airport was 58 degrees, which is 5 degrees below the record for February 8th. The record is 63 degrees, set all the way back in 1933. The high in Bridgeport this afternoon was 56 degrees. The record for this date is 63 degrees, set just 2 years ago in 2017.
A strong cold front passed through the state today and temperatures began to drop by late afternoon. Also, a strong west to northwest wind developed and there were some wind gusts to at least 40 mph.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all of Northern Connecticut for tonight through Saturday afternoon.
The air will turn much colder this evening and tonight and the northwest wind will gust to 40 mph, if not higher! Isolated gusts to 50 mph can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 14-23 and the wind chill will range from -5 to +10 by morning. The sky will remain clear or mainly clear throughout the night.
THE WEEKEND…
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, windy and cold. Highs will range from the middle 20s in the Litchfield Hills to 30-35 elsewhere. The northwest wind will remain strong with gusts to 40 mph or higher, and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens throughout the day.
Tomorrow night will be clear and quite cold. High pressure will move closer to New England and that means the wind will gradually subside. The mercury will dip into the teens, perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature. That means the sky will be sunny and the wind will be lighter, although there will still be a northwesterly breeze. Temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 30s Sunday afternoon.
A weak disturbance will move across Southern New England late Sunday night. It could produce some light snow or flurries after midnight. If we do get any accumulation, it should be minimal.
NEXT WEEK…
Any flurries will end by early Monday morning. The sky will then become mostly sunny as high pressure regains control. A chilly northerly flow will likely limit highs to the 30s. Monday night will be clear, calm, and cold with lows in the teens, perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations.
A storm will impact the state beginning Tuesday, but exactly how remains to be seen. The storm center should track near or just to the south of New England and with cold high pressure to our north, there is a concern for snow and an icy mix. For now, we are forecasting snow to develop after the morning commute, then it should change to sleet and freezing in the afternoon. There could be a period of moderate to heavy snow before the changeover. The wintry precipitation could have a big impact on the evening commute! Highs Tuesday should range from 30-35. The icy mix should continue Tuesday night, but it could change to rain for a while, especially in Southern Connecticut. Rain, snow, or a wintry mix should end Wednesday morning then the rest of the day should be partly sunny and windy with highs 40-45. This forecast is highly subject to change, and we will continue to keep you updated over the coming days.
Thursday should be mostly sunny and not as windy. We are forecasting lows in the 20s and highs in the low to middle 40s.
The next storm is expected to move into New England on Friday. At this point, it looks like the storm will take a warm track. There may be a wintry mix at the start, but a change to rain appears likely. Temperatures should reach the 40s across most of the state.
JANUARY 2019…
We had record cold in Connecticut on the last day of January. The low of -7 in Windsor Locks was not a record. The record for January 31st remains -12, set in 1948. However, Bridgeport ‘s low of 3 degrees set a new record. The previous record was 5 degrees, set in 1965. We also set new records for the coldest “high” temperature for January 31st. The high in Windsor Locks was 12 degrees, which beat the previous record of 15 degrees, set in 1951. The high in Bridgeport was 18 degrees, which beat the previous record of 24 degrees, set in 2015.
January 2019 went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month. The average temperature was 25.9 degrees at Bradley International, which is 0.2 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation in January was well above normal. The grand total in Windsor Locks was 5.78”, which is 2.55” above normal. This total includes rain, plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice. Total snowfall was 12.4”, which is only 0.1” above normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
