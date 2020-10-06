THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A south to southwesterly flow of milder air is now in place across Connecticut. The southerly breeze along with some partial cloudiness will hold temperatures up this evening and tonight. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s this evening, and overnight lows will be mostly in the 50s.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
***A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for all of Connecticut for Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night***
A strong storm system will track across Canada and far Northern New England tomorrow, and it will drag a fast-moving cold front across Connecticut later in the day. In advance of the front there will be a strong southwesterly wind, and it will send temperatures rising into the low and middle 70s away from the coast. There will be a chance for a passing shower during the afternoon and evening. Some showers could be briefly heavy, and thunder is possible in some communities. The best chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm will be across Northern Massachusetts and much of Northern New England.
A gusty northwest wind will usher much cooler air into Connecticut tomorrow evening and tomorrow night. During the late afternoon and evening, gusts to 45 or 50 mph will be quite possible. The result could be isolated power outages, and there will be plenty of leaves blowing around. The mercury will dip into the 40s by late tomorrow night.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy and cool. Highs will range from 60-65, but temperatures may have a tough time reaching 60 degrees in the Litchfield Hills. The northwest wind could gust as high as 40 mph.
The combination of clear skies and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s in many outlying areas Thursday night. Scattered frost is possible in the normally colder locations.
FRIDAY…
We will end the week with some crisp, cool autumn weather. High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine throughout the day Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 60s.
A strengthening southwesterly breeze will keep temperatures from dropping too much Friday night. Lows will be mostly in the 50s.
THE COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND…
Thanks to a strong southwesterly wind, temperatures will rise dramatically Saturday. We expect temperatures to soar into the mid and upper 70s away from the coast! The sky should be mostly sunny, although some clouds may mix in during the afternoon. A cold front will move southward across New England throughout the day, and it could stir up a few showers in Connecticut Saturday evening, especially after dark.
The cold front will pass through Connecticut Saturday night, and that will bring an end to the unseasonably mild weather. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s by morning.
There are still some big forecasting challenges for Sunday and Monday, Columbus Day. A lot depends on the track of Hurricane Delta. Delta is currently a major Category 4 hurricane and is heading toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. From there Delta will move northward across the Gulf of Mexico and it is expected to slam into the U.S. Central Gulf Coast Friday night as a strong hurricane. From there, Delta will weaken over land. The remnants are expected to pass through the Mid-Atlantic Region early next week. Rain could reach Connecticut on Monday, but it is also quite possible high pressure over Northern New England will deflect the moisture to our south. The GFS is by far the wettest model, while the European model keeps us dry. If the GFS is correct, Monday would be damp and chilly with periods of rain and high in the 50s. If the European Model is correct, Monday will be partly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the 60s.
For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s for Sunday. For Columbus Day, we are forecasting increasing cloudiness and a chance for rain in the afternoon. We are also forecasting highs 60-65. This forecast is highly subject to change, but we will be sure to keep you updated with new information as it comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center.
SEPTEMEBER 2020…
September ended with a big rainstorm across much of Connecticut, but most of the month was very dry. We only had measurable rainfall on 6 of the 30 days, and there was a 16 day stretch from the 11th through the 26th where there was only a trace of rain. Total rainfall at Bradley International Airport was 2.11”, which is 1.77” below normal. It was also a little warmer than normal. The average temperature was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degree above normal. The highest temperature was 86 degrees on the 8th, and the lowest temperature was 33 degrees on the 20th.
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
October is here! During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low drops from 46 degrees on the 1st to 37 degrees on the 31st. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice. It happened on October 2, 1927 and October 7, 1963. It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on October 18, 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
