NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Today, the big story is the heat and humidity. This afternoon, expect highs to reach/exceed 90 inland, but it will feel more like the mid-90s (thanks to dew point values in the low to mid-70s!). There is also a slight chance for a shower or storm to pop up… if one were to develop, it could produce heavy rain.
As we head into the weekend, the headline will be a storm moving up the coast (it could be classified as tropical/subtropical soon). Regardless, rain becomes likely Friday and could be heavy at times at night into Saturday morning. Based on how it moves, flooding could be a concern. As of now, our models are not entirely consistent on the track; but are indicating the heaviest of the rain could fall to our west. Also, there is chance for severe weather (an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out). Saturday afternoon, conditions should improve a bit. Sunday, by far, is the better of the 2 weekends days with a slight chance for an isolated storm.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
---------------------------------------
TODAY, 7/9/20…
It's shaping up to be a hot and very humid day with temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees away from the coast. Dew points will probably range from 70-75. That means the heat index (what you feel) will rise well into the 90s. While there is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, the risk should be low since there won’t be much of a triggering mechanism.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND…
This will be a very interesting time period. An area of low pressure, currently near the coast of North Carolina, will move northward toward New England. According to the National Hurricane Center, there is a good chance this system will develop into a tropical or sub-tropical cyclone. No matter what form this system takes, it will come loaded with plenty of tropical moisture. Therefore, there is the potential for very heavy rainfall and flooding. However, we don’t know at this point where the heaviest rain will fall. Also, there are some timing issues. Some guidance models are forecasting the rain to arrive Friday morning, while other models are holding the rain off until Friday afternoon. If the slower solution is correct, then the heaviest rain will fall late tomorrow, tomorrow night, and Saturday morning. At this point, we are expecting a 1-3” rainfall, but locally higher amounts are certainly possible.
For now, we are cautiously optimistic wind won’t become much of a problem. If the storm hugs the coast, it will remain rather weak. If the storm stays over warm water, it could become stronger and produce stronger winds. We will keep you posted!
Sunday should be the better of the 2 weekend days. The sky should be partly sunny as temperatures rise close to 90 degrees. The air will also remain humid. A few showers and storms could pop up during the heat of the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be near 90 once again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms could impact parts of the state during the afternoon.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. However, the humidity may drop off a little, which will certainly be a welcome change.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
