AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Today marks the beginning of what will be a 3 to 4 day stretch of gorgeous early summer weather! For the weekend: humidity will be comfortable, lows will be in the 50s, highs will be 80-85 and we’ll enjoy dry and primarily bright weather (at least through Sunday).
Our next chance for rain comes Monday afternoon/evening into Tuesday, then another round looks likely next Thursday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY, 6/7/19…
We will end the workweek on a very pleasant note! Sunshine will mix with some fair weather clouds as temperatures reach 80-85, but the humidity will be low. The wind will turn onshore during the afternoon and therefore temperatures at the beaches will be mostly in the 70s.
The sky will become clear tonight, and the mercury will dip into the very comfortable 50s. Turn off the air conditioner and let the fresh air in!
THE WEEKEND...
High pressure will build southward from Canada and it will set up shop over New England. That means we can look forward to very pleasant weather conditions both Saturday and Sunday! Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs 80-85, and the humidity will be low. Beach weather will be perfect with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
The combination of clear skies, light winds, and dry air will allow temperatures to dip into the 50s tomorrow night.
Sunday will be another winner with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low to middle 80s. Once again, the humidity will be low. Highs at the beaches will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
The sky will be mainly clear Sunday night, and it’ll be another comfortable night with lows mostly in the 50s.
MONDAY…
A large area of moisture will move northward toward New England on Monday. The sky will become cloudy and there will be a rising chance for rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A southerly flow will transport humid air into the state Monday night. This will keep temperatures from dropping no lower than the 60s. With moisture levels on the rise, we’ll also have showers or a few periods of rain.
TUESDAY…
A cold front will sweep across the state on Tuesday. Showers are likely in the morning through midday, and a few thunderstorms are possible as well. On the heels of the front, a northwesterly breeze will usher drier air into the region during the afternoon. The sky should become partly sunny as the humidity drops. Highs in the lower 80s are expected.
WEDNESDAY…
With high pressure in place, Wednesday is shaping up to be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs near 80 degrees. The air will turn cooler Wednesday night as temperatures dip into the 50s.
THURSDAY…
A coastal storm could bring a soaking rain to the state on Thursday. It may be breezy and cooler as well with highs in the 70s, perhaps the 60s if we stay cloudy and wet throughout the day.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
